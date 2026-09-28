Eagles vs. Bears Odds Make Slight Shift After Tyson Bagent Injury Update Before Monday's Kickoff
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Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent missed most of the week in concussion protocol, but he returned to practice on Saturday ahead of the team's Monday night battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bagent has now officially cleared concussion protocol, but he won't start in Week 3. Veteran Case Keenum reportedly is expected to start with Caleb Williams (hamstring) set to miss multiple weeks. Williams was injured in the Week 2 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and was replaced by Bagent in that matchup.
Even though Bagent isn't expected to start on Monday, his return to practice -- and availability tonight -- has shifted the odds for the Eagles vs. Bears matchup. Chicago opened as a 1.5-point favorite in this game before Williams has injured, and the line has jumped around from Eagles -3 to Eagles -4.5 in the leadup to Monday night.
Philly shifted to a 4.5-point favorite late in the week when Bagent was listed as questionable, but it has dropped back down to a 3.5-point favorite with the backup quarterback off the injury report. That's a good sign for the Bears, as the betting market seems to be factoring in the potential that Bagent could replace Keenum and boost this offense.
The Bears have the No. 8 offense in EPA/Play this season, but a lot of that is based on their 59-point showing with Williams at the helm in Week 1. This is a much tougher matchup against a 2-0 Philadelphia team, especially since Keenum is making his first start in multiple seasons.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 92 percent of the moneyline bets in this matchup and 81 percent of the spread bets are on the Eagles. Philly has yet to cover the spread this season despite back-to-back wins over Washington and Tennessee.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2