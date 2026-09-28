Eagles vs. Bears Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can Philly Improve to 3-0?)

Week 3 in the 2026 NFL season closes out with an interesting NFC clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears – two division winners from the 2025 season.

Philly is a road favorite on Monday against a short-handed Bears team as it looks to stay undefeated early on in the 2026 campaign.

Caleb Williams (hamstring, out) and Tyson Bagent (concussion, questionable) are both banged up, leaving the Bears with veteran Case Keenum as the likely starter on Monday night. It’s a tough break for Chicago, which was favored in the lookahead line for this game until Williams went down against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start in 2026, but they haven’t exactly looked great while doing it. Philly let the Washington Commanders hang around in Week 1, and Jalen Hurts needed to lead a last-minute drive in Week 2 to avoid an upset at the hands of the Tennessee Titans.

It would be surprising to see Philly lose this game, as Williams (worth six points to the spread, per oddsmakers) being sidelined really limits some of what the Bears can do on offense.

All season long, the SI Betting team is going to predict the final score for NFL games, a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread, moneyline and spread bets each week. And, who knows, maybe we’ll hit an exact score in the process!

With two NFC contenders facing off Monday night, I'm still expecting a closer game in Chicago.

Eagles vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles -4.5 (-115)

Bears +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Eagles: -225

Bears: +185

Total

41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Prior to this Week 3 matchup, Sports Illustrated spoke to multiple oddsmakers about the odds movement in this matchup, as they were bracing for Williams to sit out.

The Bears have gone from 1.5-point favorites in the lookahead line to 4.5-point underdogs on Monday. That’s a six-point swing, with Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, telling SI that Williams is worth six points to the spread.

Eagles vs. Bears Score Prediction

It’s unfortunate that injuries have impacted what could have been the best game of the week, but oddsmakers aren’t expecting a blowout with this line.

The Eagles haven’t been dominant in the 2026 season, ranking 13th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and 21st in EPA/Play on defense, beating two teams that aren’t expected to reach the postseason in 2026.

So, even with the Bears down their top QB, there may be a path for them to cover in this matchup. Keenum has a lot of starting experience in his career, so the Bears’ offense may be able to find some of the success it had in Week 1 when it scored 59 points.

Ben Johnson has a perfect 3-0 against the spread record as a home underdog in his coaching career, but turning to a third-string quarterback isn’t easy. The Bears’ offense was lifeless in bad weather against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, and it’s hard to see this team taking a major step forward on Monday with Williams out.

Philly gets the win, but the team’s struggles against the spread may continue in Week 3.

Final Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Bears 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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