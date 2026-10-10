Eagles vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL London Game in Week 5

Be sure to set your alarms on Sunday morning because we have another early NFL game in London to watch and bet on when the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in Week 5 action.

You know what's better than a cup of coffee? Cashing in on an anytime touchdown bet, so that's exactly what I'm looking to do.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Best Touchdown Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Dontayvion Wicks Anytime Touchdown (+320)

Jaguars Defense (+650)

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Parker Washington is the clear No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, but with Quinyon Mitchell questionable for the game, that could leave an opening for the No. 2 receiver, who will get to face a backup cornerback. With Brian Thomas Jr. continuing to be a shell of his rookie-year self, Meyers has established himself as the second option, already racking up 13 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. I love his odds of +270 for him to score his third touchdown of the season on Sunday morning.

Dontayvion Wicks Anytime Touchdown (+320)

With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) banged up for the Eagles this week, Dontayvion Wicks could take over as the primary option in the passing game. He has already racked up 197 yards and a touchdown, serving as the team's deep option.

The Jaguars' secondary has allowed plenty of yards, but they have locked things down in the red zone. Maybe that means the best chance for the Eagles to score is to try to connect on a deep throw before they even get to the red zone? That's where Wicks could step up.

Jaguars Defense (+650)

Part of me thinks the Eagles are punting this game. They're decimated with injuries, especially on offense, and they aren't traveling to London for the game until the very last minute. If there's ever a time to bet on a defense to force a turnover and score themselves, it's now. Jacksonville is averaging 2.0 takeaways per game, tied for the second most in the league.

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