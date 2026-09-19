Eagles vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Fade Cam Ward)

The Tennessee Titans have seemingly picked up where they left off last season, which isn't a good thing. Despite bringing in Robert Saleh as head coach, the Titans looked like the worst team in the league in Week 1, losing to the New York Jets.

They'll now host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 2 game. You can find the odds for the game, along with Ryan Gilbert's best bet, in his betting preview from earlier this week.

In this article, I'm going to break down my best player props for this interconference showdown.

Eagles vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets

Cam Ward UNDER 188.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel

Dontayvion Wicks Longest Receptions OVER 17.5 Yards (-108) via DraftKings

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (+145) via FanDuel

Cam Ward UNDER 188.5 Passing Yards (-114)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, my No. 1 player prop for the week is the UNDER on Cam Ward's passing yards total:

I bet the OVER on Cam Ward's passing yards total in Week 1, which turned out to be extremely dumb. He threw for just 140 yards against the New York Jets. Now, he has to play against one of the best defenses and one of the best cornerback tandems in the entire NFL. Why is the passing yards total set at 188.5 is beyond me. I'm going to completely flip and now fade Ward's passing yards total until further notice.

Dontayvion Wicks Longest Receptions OVER 17.5 Yards (-108)

Dontayvion Wicks will serve as the deep option in the Eagles' passing game this season, and he already proved that in Week 1. He hauled in a 64-yard reception in the Eagles' opening game against the Commanders. For this bet, we only need him to record a reception of 18+ yards for this bet to cash.

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (+145)

Jalen Hurts wasn't afraid to use his legs in the Eagles' Week 1 game, rushing seven times for 46 yards. If that continues and you factor in tush pushes, he's going to have plenty of value to score a touchdown in this game at +145 odds.

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