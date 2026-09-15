Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

The Tennessee Titans welcome the Philadelphia Eagles for a Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans got upset by the Jets at home in Week 1, falling 23-10 to New York as -1.5 favorites.

Meanwhile, the Eagles got yet another Week 1 victory, holding on for a 24-22 win over the Commanders.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 2.

Eagles vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles -7 (-110)

Titans +7 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles: -310

Titans: +250

Total

40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Eagles vs. Titans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Eagles record: 1-0

Titans record: 0-1

Eagles vs. Titans Betting Trends

The Eagles are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Titans are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The UNDER is 7-3 in the Eagles' last 10 games.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Titans' last 10 games.

Eagles vs. Titans Injury Reports

Eagles Injury Report

Jonathan Greenard – questionable

Eli Stowers – IR

Titans Injury Report

Cedric Gray – questionable

Milo Eifler – IR

Eagles vs. Titans Key Player to Watch

Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts was a bit hit-or-miss in Week 1, throwing for 203 yards and three touchdowns on just 56% completion (14 for 25). He also ran for 46 yards on seven carries, including a long of 22 yards.

Given how the Jets took down the Titans last week, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hurts and the Eagles put up plenty of points in Tennessee.

Eagles vs. Titans Prediction and Pick

I think this is the biggest spread I would play with the Eagles in this matchup.

I can’t see the Titans putting up too much of a fight after scoring just 10 points against the Jets, and the Eagles should be able to at least replicate New York’s 23 points.

I’ll back the Birds to get an easy road win after a hard-fought Week 1 win against a divisional foe.

Pick: Eagles -7 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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