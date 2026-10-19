East Carolina vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The Memphis Tigers lost a tough game to the Tulane Green Wave, hurting their chances in the American Conference. They can get back on track on Thursday night when they host the East Carolina Pirates, who are coming off a last-minute overtime loss to UAB.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this American Conference Thursday night showdown.

East Carolina vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

East Carolina +10.5 (-120)

Memphis -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline

East Carolina +290

Memphis -375

Total

OVER 54.5 (-110)

UNDER 54.5 (-110)

East Carolina vs. Memphis How to Watch

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

East Carolina record: 3-3 (1-1 in American)

Memphis record: 5-2 (2-1 in American)

East Carolina vs. Memphis Betting Trends

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

East Carolina is 2-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-1 in East Carolina games this season

Memphis is 4-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in Memphis games this season

East Carolina vs. Memphis Key Player to Watch

Marcus Stokes, QB - Memphis Tigers

Marcus Stokes plays a big role in the Memphis offense. Not only has he racked up 1,841 yards through the air, along with 18 passing touchdowns, but he has also added 200 yards on the ground. His biggest issue is turnovers, which cost Memphis the game against Tulane. He has thrown six interceptions this season, including three last week. He has to fix that issue moving forward.

East Carolina vs. Memphis Prediction and Best Bet

I think the Tigers should be much bigger favorites than they are in this game, especially with them on their home field. I'm willing to look past last week's loss, which was largely caused by turnovers. Overall, this team is 40th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and 25th in net success rate. Meanwhile, the Pirates rank 102nd in net adjusted EPA per play and 86th in net success rate.

The East Carolina offense is one of the worst in the country, ranking 135th in EPA per pass and 106th in EPA per rush. There's nothing they can do to keep pace with the Tigers.

I'll lay the points on Memphis.

Pick: Memphis -10.5 (-102) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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