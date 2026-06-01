Elina Svitolina vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals

We're in the final stretch of the French Open, and every tennis player left standing now has a legitimate chance of winning the second Grand Slam of the year.

In the women's bracket, we have an all-Ukraine matchup set for the quarterfinals. Elina Svitolina will take on Marta Kostyuk in what will be a fascinating matchup on Tuesday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

Elina Svitolina vs. Marta Kostyuk Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Elina Svitolina +106

Marta Kostyuk -128

Total

21.5 (Over -122/Under -110)

Kostyuk is the -128 favorite in this match, an implied probability of winning of 56.14%.

Elina Svitolina vs. Marta Kostyuk How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 6:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Elina Svitolina vs. Marta Kostyuk: History and Tournament Results

Evitolina has gone 2-1 against Kostyuk in their careers. The latest match went Svitolina's way in December of 2025.

Elina Svitolina

Svitolina has made it to the semifinals in three of the four Grand Slams, but has yet to make it that far at the French Open. She has made it to the quarterfinals at this tournament five separate times, the latest being last year, but has yet to make it to the semis. She has the chance to finally do exactly that with a win in this match.

Her four wins so far this tournament have come against Anna Bondar, Kaitlin Quevedo, Tamara Korpatsch, and Belinda Bencic.

Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk has matched her career-best finish at a Grand Slam. She made the quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Open, but has yet to make it that far since. This will be just her second appearance in a Grand Slam final for the 23-year-old.

Her four wins so far this tournament have come against Oksana Selekhmeteva, Katie Volynets, Viktorija Golubic, and Iga Swiatek.

Elina Svitolina vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Best Bet

Kostyuk is in the midst of announcing her presence to the tennis world, and she's on her way to becoming one of the best in the world. Before Roland-Garros, she won the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole, a WTA 250 event, and then followed that up by winning the Mutua Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 tournament.

Her latest accomplishment came in the fourth round at this French Open, defeating Iga Swiatek, who has dominated at this tournament the past few years and was the betting favorite to win it all before facing Kostyuk.

It's time to buy stock in Kostyuk.

Pick: Marta Kostyuk -128 via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!