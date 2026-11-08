Is Emeka Egbuka Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Bears in NFL Week 9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has not played since Week 6 of the 2026 season due to a concussion and a foot injury.

He's officially listed as questionable with the foot injury for Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, but it appears the star receiver will suit up. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Egbuka is expected to play in this primetime matchup as the Bucs look to get closer to .500 in 2026.

Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka, who is listed as questionable with a foot injury, is expected to play tonight at Chicago, per source. pic.twitter.com/L174XbsE6Z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2026

Egbuka's return is a major boost for a Tampa Bay passing game that did not complete a single pass in a rain-soaked win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Baker Mayfield has attempted less than 20 passes over the last two weeks since returning from a dislocated thumb, but Egbuka's presence on offense should elevate Mayfield and the rest of the Bucs' supporting cast.

In six games this season, the former first-round pick has 49 targets, 28 receptions, 240 receiving yards and two scores. Egbuka has played 85.8 percent of the Bucs' offensive snaps when he's suited up in 2026.

Chicago is ninth in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense this season, so this is a tough matchup for Egbuka and Co.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star receiver as he's in line to make his return in Week 9.

Best Emeka Egbuka Prop Bet vs. Bears in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Emeka Egbuka OVER 3.5 Receptions (-141)

Egbuka has been on the field a ton this season when he's been active, and he's averaging over eight targets per game for a Bucs team that is looking to him to be the No. 1 receiver in 2026.

The former Ohio State star was targeted 25 times between Weeks 5 and 6, catching 13 passes during that stretch. Overall, he has five or more receptions in four of his six games.

Mayfield being under center instead of rookie Jalon Daniels should give Egbuka a higher ceiling, and there's a chance the Bucs (who are underdogs are Sunday night) fall behind in this game and have to play catch up through the air.

As long as Egbuka is able to handle somewhere near his usual snap share, he should get enough targets to clear this line on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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