England vs. Croatia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Is it finally coming home?

England is looking to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966, and the first step in their journey will be a match against a team that finished on the podium in the last two World Cups, Croatia.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Wednesday's game.

England vs. Croatia Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

England -140

Croatis +420

Draw +270

Total

OVER 2.5 (+116)

UNDER 2.5 (-142)

England vs. Croatia How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dallas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

England record: 0-0-0

Croatia record: 0-0-0

England vs. Croatia World Cup History

These two countries have faced each other 11 times in their history. England is 6-2-3 in those matches. They played against each other in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, with Croatia winning the match in extra time.

England World Cup History

England has made every World Cup since 1950 except for 1974, 1978, and 1994. Their best finish was when they won in 1966, which was also the last time they hosted the tournament. They lost to France in the quarter-finals of the most recent World Cup.

Croatia World Cup History

This will mark Croatia's seventh World Cup appearance since 1998. They have finished on the podium three times: third in 1998, second in 2018, and third in 2022. They lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final.

England vs. Croatia Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for jumping on Harry Kane at plus-money:

Oddsmakers made a mistake by putting Kylian Mbappe at plus-money to score in France's opener, and the French striker responded by finding the back of the net twice. We have a similar situation in England's first match of the World Cup. Harry Kane is second on the odds list to win the Golden Boot, yet he's +130 to score against Croatia. Those odds are too good to pass up.

England vs. Croatia Prediction and Best Bet

I think we're in for a high-scoring affair. I broke down why in today's edition of Best World Cup Bets Today:

England has one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane, who is second on the odds list to win the Golden Boot for the highest goalscorer in the tournament. The English should have no issues scoring, and Croatia has proven in the last two World Cups that they can not only hang with the best teams in the world, but beat them outright. I expect this to be a fairly wide-open, offensive game.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+116) via FanDuel

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