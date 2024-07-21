Evan Mobley Moves to Favorite in Most Improved Player Odds After Signing Contract Extension
The Cleveland Cavaliers locked down a key piece for the future, reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie extension with forward/center Evan Mobley on Saturday.
It's a huge move for the Cavs, who also locked in star guard Donovan Mitchell to an extension earlier this offseason. Now, Cleveland can either run back the core of Mitchell, Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, or it could look to move a player to bring in a better fit on the roster.
Mobley, who entered the offseason as the No. 2 choice to win the Most Improved Player award next season, is now the favorite -- along with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama -- to capture the honor in the 2024-25 campaign.
NBA Most Improved Player Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Victor Wembanyama: +1000
- Evan Mobley: +1000
- Jonathan Kuminga: +1400
- Scottie Barnes: +1600
- Jalen Williams: +2000
- Cade Cunningham: +2000
This is a pretty sizable jump for Mobley, who opened at +1200 in this market, and there are a few reasons why this movement occurred.
First off, the commitment to Mobley long term could signal that the Cavs are looking to get him more invovled on offense under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. Mobley's scoring numbers decreased last season (from 16.2 to 15.7 points per game) and he attemped just 11.0 shots per game -- the lowest mark of his career.
Known as a great developmental coach, Atkinson will be tasked with getting the most out of the young big man in the 2024-25 season and beyond.
Also, oddsmakers could be looking at Mobley's playoff performance as a reason to move his odds in this market. The former lottery pick averaged 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in the second round against the Boston Celtics when he was asked to play the center position with Jarrett Allen out.
Even though the Cavs have not moved on from Allen, it's always possible that the team moves him to give Mobley the reigns at center. That may be better for his development long term since he has yet to showcase a consistent outside shot.
At +1000, Mobley and Wembanyama only have a 9.09 percent chance to win this award -- based on implied probability -- but the positive momentum in Mobley's direction may only continue if Cleveland shakes up the roster.
