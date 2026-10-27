Falcons vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

A crucial NFC South battle takes place in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, as the Atlanta Falcons hit the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after both teams won in Week 7.

The NFC South is a wide open division with the Carolina Panthers (3-3) in first at the moment. Atlanta (3-4) and Tampa Bay (2-5 with a road win over Carolina) are both very much in play and could make a push for the top spot with a win on Sunday.

The Falcons are 3-2 with Michael Penix Jr. under center this season, and they had a signature win in Week 7, handing the San Francisco 49ers their first loss in the 2026 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Bucs had a blowout win in Baker Mayfield’s return from a thumb injury, running all over Carolina. The Bucs covered the spread for just the second time this season in that game, yet they’ve failed to do so in all four of their matchups at home.

Does that change in Week 8?

Tampa Bay is favored by 2.5 points in this matchup, and it’s one that could end up deciding a tiebreaker in this division later in the season.

Here’s a look at the odds, betting trends, injuries and my prediction for this NFC South showdown on Sunday.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Falcons +2.5 (-115)

Bucs -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Falcons: +114

Bucs: -135

Total

46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Falcons record: 3-4

Bucs record: 2-5

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports

Falcons Injury Report

Olamide Zaccheaus – questionable

Divine Deablo – questionable

Brian Robinson Jr. – questionable

Avieon Terrell – questionable

Billy Bowman Jr. – questionable

Bucs Injury Report

Emeka Egbuka – questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr. – questionable

Luke Goedeke – questionable

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

The Bucs are 2-5 against the spread this season.

The Falcons are 3-4 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 against the spread at home this season.

The Falcons are 2-1 against the spread on the road this season.

Tampa Bay is 0-2 against the spread when favored in 2026.

The Falcons are 3-3 against the spread as underdogs in 2026.

The OVER is 4-3 in the seven games for both of these teams this season.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch

Bucky Irving, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay’s running game has been huge in recent weeks, and Bucky Iriving is right at the forefront with two 100-yard games in his last three appearances.

The Buccaneers are now sixth in the NFL in EPA/Rush, and Irving has 120 carries for 558 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four scores on the ground. He’s also made an impact in the passing game, catching 18 passes for 78 yards and a score.

Irving didn’t need to play a ton of snaps in the blowout win over Carolina in Week 7, but he’s clearly the No. 1 option in this backfield and has been the driving force with over 100 rushing yards in both of Tampa Bay’s wins.

The Falcons are fourth in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense and allow just 3.8 yards per carry this season. This is a huge moment for Irving and the Tampa Bay offense if it wants to get back in the playoff mix in the NFC South.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick

The Falcons may be the most confusing team in the NFL.

They have some really bad losses – even with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback – yet they’ve knocked off quality teams like Green Bay and San Francisco to get to 3-4. I think the Falcons’ best version is the top squad in the NFC South, but will we get that in Week 8?

I’m buying Atlanta as a road underdog against a Tampa Bay team that is 0-4 against the spread at home and potentially overvalued after a Week 7 rout of the Panthers.

Baker Mayfield (thumb) wasn’t asked to do much, but the Bucs beat up a Carolina defense that has allowed the most yards per carry in the NFL. That won’t be the case against Atlanta, which is No. 4 in EPA/Rush and 12th in opponent yards per play in 2026.

Tampa Bay has been great defensively as well (third in EPA/Play, seventh in yards per play), but the offensive upside is capped with Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka banged up.

I think there’s a real path for the Falcons to win this game outright, and it’s worth noting that both of the Bucs’ wins have come in run-heavy game scripts. I don’t think they’ll be able to rely on that against Atlanta.

This is a great spot to take the points and hope the Falcons that upset the 49ers in Week 7 end up showing up again.

Pick: Falcons +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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