Falcons vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Indy Favored in Berlin)
The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis are over in Europe for a Week 10 matchup in Berlin on Sunday.
The Falcons are hoping this trip can get something going after losing three straight games, and the Colts are also looking to get back on track after a loss in Pittsburgh last week.
The oddsmakers have the Colts as favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Falcons vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons +6.5 (-112)
- Colts -6.5 (-305)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +245
- Colts: -305
Total
- 48.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, and neither has the total.
Can the Colts get back on track in Berlin?
Falcons vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Falcons vs. Colts betting preview:
Atlanta’s 24-14 victory over Buffalo was less than a month ago, but it feels much longer than that for a Falcons team that has lost three straight. They now must go overseas to take on a Colts team that is coming off its worst performance of the season.
The line movement in this game is going to be important. The Colts opened as -6.5 favorites but are already down a half point to -6 and -5.5 at some of the best betting sites.
I’ll take the Colts to cover -5.5 or -6, but I don’t think I’d lay the -6.5 with the hook. Hopefully it won’t matter as the Colts have a handful of blowout wins under their belt, but it could against a stingy Falcons defense.
Pick: Colts -6 (-110)
The line has moved back to -6.5 for the Colts, and these international games can always be tricky.
I still think the Colts pull it out, though. They’re the superior team and added Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 27, Falcons 20
