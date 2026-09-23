Falcons vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 3

An NFC showdown takes place on Thursday night in Week 3, as the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons with both teams off to slow starts.

Green Bay got back to .500 with an overtime win against the New York Jets in Week 2, but the Falcons are 0-2 and have been one of the worst teams in the league to open the season with losses to Pittsburgh and Carolina.

Records aside, the 2026 season hasn’t been kind to either of these teams on offense, as they rank 28th (Green Bay) and 32nd (Atlanta) in EPA/Play. Still, oddsmakers have the Pack set as sizable favorites in their home opener with Atlanta’s quarterback room looking like a complete mess through two weeks.

There are a ton of talented skill players in this matchup, and oddsmakers are expecting at least a few touchdowns on Thursday night with the total in the low 40s.

I’m targeting Bijan Robinson as one of my favorite touchdown scorer bets, as well as a Green Bay pass catcher.

Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind these plays for an interesting primetime matchup in Week 3.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-160)

The Falcons’ offense has struggled to open the 2026 season, but the return of Michael Penix Jr. should give Atlanta a much higher floor.

That’s good news for Bijan Robinson, who found the end zone in Week 1 and has handled 48 touches over the first two weeks of the season. This isn’t a fun price to lay with the Falcons running back, but he’s the most-likely player to hit pay dirt on Thursday because of his weekly workload.

Robinson had 90 receiving yards and a score in Week 1 before totaling just 81 total yards in Week 2. He should see a few more looks with the Falcons expected to hang around in this matchup much more than they did against Carolina.

Last season, Robinson found the end zone 11 times, and he scored 15 times in 2024. He’s worth a look against a Green Bay defense that has given 56 points over two weeks this season.

Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+170)

During the 2025 season, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft scored six times in eight games before going down with a season-ending injury.

He’s back and ready for the 2026 campaign, playing over 66 percent of the snaps in Week 1 and nearly every snap (98.3 percent) in Week 2.

Kraft was held to two catches for 15 yards against the Jets, but he’s been targeted nine times by Jordan Love already in 2026.

I think Kraft is a solid bet to score for the first time in Week 3, as the Falcons allowed two scores to Panthers veteran tight end Darren Waller in Week 2. As long as Kraft’s snap count remains high, he should be a focal point of this passing game.

Christian Watson Anytime TD (+140)

Wide receiver Christian Watson has three scores in two games for the Pack this season, catching at least four passes in each matchup.

The former second-round pick has 19 targets from Love, and he’s always been a home-run threat in the passing game.

The Packers lost Jayden Reed (neck) in Week 2, leaving Watson and Matthew Golden as the clear-cut top options at receiver.

While Watson has only reeled in 10 of his 19 targets in 2026, he’s found the end zone in each game. He’s a pretty decent value at +140 against a Falcons team that is just 15th in the league in EPA/Pass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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