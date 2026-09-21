Falcons vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

An interesting Thursday Night Football matchup is set in Week 3, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers are coming off an overtime win against the New York Jets, avoiding an 0-2 start in the process. Jordan Love and Co. did just enough to come back and beat the Jets on Sunday, and they need to pick off a struggling Atlanta team to keep themselves in the mix atop the NFC North.

Atlanta has gotten off to a terrible start, losing back-to-back games with Cooper Rush under center. Rush was benched in Week 2 for rookie Jack Strand, who proceeded to turn the ball over twice in a blowout loss to Carolina.

Michael Penix Jr. may have a chance to return in Week 3 – he’s been recovering from a torn ACL – but the Falcons have been without both him and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) in the first two weeks of the season.

Oddsmakers have set the Packers as clear favorites at home after they split back-to-back matchups on the road to open 2026. Can they cover the spread for the first time in 2026?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, injury reports, betting trends and more for this Thursday Night Football showdown.

Falcons vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Falcons +7 (-110)

Packers -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Falcons: +260

Packers: -325

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Falcons vs. Packers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Falcons record: 0-2

Packers record: 1-1

Falcons vs. Packers Injury Reports

Falcons Injury Report

Tua Tagovailoa – questionable

Michael Penix Jr. – questionable

A.J. Terrell – questionable

Samson Ebukam – questionable

Jawaan Taylor – questionable

Brandon Dorlus – questionable

Packers Injury Report

Josh Jacobs – Commissioner’s Exempt List

Bo Melton – questionable

Anthony Campbell – questionable

Donovan Jennings – questionable

Aaron Banks – questionable

Jayden Reed – doubtful

Zach Bako-Bewele – doubtful

Falcons vs. Packers Betting Trends

The Packers are 0-2 against the spread this season.

The Falcons are 0-2 against the spread this season.

The UNDER has hit in both of the Falcons’ games this season.

The OVER is 1-1 in the Packers’ games this season.

The Packers are 9-6 in their last 15 Thursday Night Football games, including a 6-3 mark at home.

The Falcons are 9-4 in their last 13 Thursday Night Football games, including a 3-2 record on the road.

Falcons vs. Packers Key Player to Watch

Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has been up and down for the Packers this season, and that’s part of the reason that they’re 1-1 and needed an overtime game in Week 2 to get there.

Love completed just 50 percent of his passes against Minnesota in Week 1, but he threw for 387 yards and two scores (one pick). He struggled to generate yardage against the Jets, completing 16 of his 29 passes for just 145 yards, but he did throw a pair of scores.

With Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, there is a lot of pressure on Love to carry an offense that was in the bottom half in the league in EPA/Play in Week 1.

The Falcons struggled in Week 2 against Bryce Young and the Panthers, so this could be a bounce-back spot for Love.

Falcons vs. Packers Prediction and Pick

The Falcons’ quarterback situation is in flux, and while Penix may return in Week 3, I don’t have any confidence in this team after the blowout loss to Carolina in Week 2.

The Falcons have been one of the worst offenses in the league even with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London as skill players, and now they have to face a Green Bay defense that really tightened up down the stretch to beat the Jets in Week 2.

Green Bay hasn’t covered yet this season, but it played two road games against competent teams, especially the now 2-0 Vikings.

The Falcons entered the season with one of the worst win total projections in the league, and I don’t see things changing even if they switch their quarterback in Week 3. On a short week, I think Penix and Tagovailoa are both facing an uphill battle to be ready to go – and look good in the matchup.

I’ll lay the points with the Pack, who should take a step forward offensively in the coming weeks.

Pick: Packers -7 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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