Falcons vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 4 (Bet on Bijan Robinson)

A crucial NFC South battle wraps up Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season as the Atlanta Falcons hit the road to play their rival, the New Orleans Saints, on Monday Night Football.

Bijan Robinson and the Falcons are coming off their first win of the season, knocking off the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Week 3, and they're looking to build on a strong offensive performance with Michael Penix back under center.

Penix clearly raised the floor of this offense in Week 3, and he's looking to do the same against a New Orleans defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA per play.

While the Saints haven't defended well this season, second-year quarterback Tyler Shough has put on a show on offense and put himself in the back end of the MVP conversation.

The Saints have a high-powered passing attack, but their running game is taking a hit in Week 4 with Travis Etienne Jr. dealing with a hamstring injury. That'll set veteran Alvin Kamara and youngster Kendre Miller into more featured roles in the backfield.

There are a ton of stars to consider in this game, from Robinson to Drake London to Chris Olave, but which ones should we bet on in the prop market?

I've narrowed things down to my top three plays on Monday Night, including a prop for Robinson, who put on a huge performance in Week 3.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Shough OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-105)

Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-148)

Bijan Robinson OVER 86.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Tyler Shough OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-105)

The Saints love to throw the ball – and for good reason – as Shough ranks eighth in the NFL in success rate amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 plays this season.

The former second-round pick has attempted 56, 34 and 42 passes in his three games, and I expect him to clear this line for the third time this season in Week 4.

The Falcons are a far better team against the run (first in EPA/Rush) so far this season than the pass (14th in EPA/Pass), and they rank 29th in the league in passing yards allowed.

Kellen Moore may want to lean on his passing game more with Travis Etienne Jr. banged up, and Shough as shown he’s more than capable of being effective while slinging the ball 40-plus times.

I think this line is far too low on Monday night.

Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-148)

In this week’s edition of his Player Prop Countdown – where SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan picks his 10-best props of the week – he ranked this Drake London play at No. 3:

Last week proved that Drake London is a completely different player with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Penix loves to target his No. 1 receiver, as London hauled in nine receptions for 194 yards against the Packers, and not a single other pass-catcher on the team had more than two receptions. We only need him to haul in six receptions on Monday night for this bet to cash.

Bijan Robinson OVER 86.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Robinson had a season-high 194 rushing yards in Week 3 against the Packers, and he’s looking to build on that in this divisional matchup.

The Saints have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season, including a 156-yard game to Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 1. New Orleans’ defense is allowing 4.7 yards per carry and ranks 25th in the NFL in EPA/Rush.

While Robinson has only cleared 86.5 rushing yards once this season, he has received 21 or more carries in two games. With the Falcons improving on offense in Week 3, I think gamescript won’t be an issue for the star back on Monday.

Robinson is averaging a whopping 5.3 yards per carry while playing two-thirds of the Falcons’ snaps in 2026. He’s worth a look against a shaky Saints run defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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