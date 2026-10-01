Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Player Props for Week 4

We're now three weeks into the NFL season, which means we have a solid base of statistics and metrics to lean on when placing our bets. Those numbers are especially useful when betting on player props.

This is the final week before BYEs, so let's take advantage of the plethora of options we have ahead of us. As I always do, I'm going to rank my top 10 player props for Week 4.

Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Week 4 Prop Bets

10) Ollie Gordon II UNDER 21.5 Rush Yards (-115) via Caesars

With De'Von Achane now out for the season after suffering an ACL injury last week, fantasy owners and bettors alike were scrambling to get a piece of Ollie Gordon II. Unfortunately for those who did, the Dolphins' true No. 2 back, Jaylen Wright, is on his way to returning to the field this week. If that happens, Gordon's carries may be limited. Even if he does play, he'll have to face a Vikings defense that ranks second in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. All of that adds up to me betting the UNDER on his rushing yards.

9) Drake Maye OVER 225.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetRivers

I'm trying to find the right time to buy low on Drake Maye, and I'm hoping that this is the week. The Bills' defense has been bad to begin the season, ranking 24th in opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. I'm going to bank on him finally having a bounce-back performance on Sunday.

8) Bryce Young Longest Completion OVER 40.5 Yards (-110) via DraftKings

The Lions' secondary has been bad this season, especially when it comes to giving up chunk plays. They have given up 16 completions of 20+ yards and four completions of 40+ yards. That's great news for Bryce Young, who hasn't been afraid to air it out early this season. He has completed at least one pass for 41+ yards in two of his three games so far in 2026.

7) Dak Prescott OVER 265.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM

Dak Prescott had a slow Week 1 performance against the Giants, but he has since thrown for 279 yards against the Commanders and 276 yards against the Ravens. The fact that he's playing the Texans this week may give you some pause to bet the OVER on his passing yards total, but let's remember that Houston's defense looks like a shell of its former self in 2026. They have given up 7.5 yards per pass attempt through the first three weeks, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Let's back Prescott on Sunday.

6) Jonathan Taylor UNDER 89.5 Rush Yards (+100) via TheScore Bet

Age may be catching up to Jonathan Taylor. Sure, his total yards are still solid, but he has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry through the first three weeks, which is a full yard lower than his 2025 average. Now, he has to face a Commanders team that has been solid at stopping the run this season, giving up just 3.8 yards per rush, third in opponent rush EPA, and sixth in opponent rush success rate.

It's a bold move, but I'm ready to fade the Colts' running back.

5) Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+210) via FanDuel

It's time for us to stop looking at Marvin Harrison Jr. as the No. 1 target at wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. He's had a slow start to the season, and his numbers reflect that. Meanwhile, Michael Wilson has racked up 31 targets through the first three weeks, which is the fifth-most targets amongst all pass-catchers across the league. He and the rest of the Cardinals now get to face a Giants defense that ranks 27th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate. That could lead to big things for the Arizona wide receiver.

4) Geno Smith OVER 21.5 Completions (+103) via Caesars

Geno Smith has been impressive to start the season, despite the Jets being 1-2 through the first three weeks. In fact, he leads all quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected at +10.9%. He had a slow Week 1, but completed 27 passes for 247 yards against the Packers and 31 passes for 321 yards against the Lions. Let's bet on that trend to continue against the Bears.

3) Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-125) via BetRivers

Last week proved that Drake London is a completely different player with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Penix loves to target his No. 1 receiver, as London hauled in nine receptions for 194 yards against the Packers, and not a single other pass-catcher on the team had more than two receptions. We only need him to haul in six receptions on Monday night for this bet to cash.

2) Omarion Hampton UNDER 48.5 Rush Yards (-115) via TheScore Bet

Don't be surprised if Keaton Mitchell starts to get more of the carries out of the Chargers' backfield. He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season, while Omarion Hampton is averaging only 3.9 yards per rush. Hampton's snap share has also dropped compared to the first two weeks, playing only 42% of offensive snaps in Week 3. If that trend continues, he's going to struggle to get many yards on Sunday. Not only that, but now he has to face a Seahawks defense that's first in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, while also allowing only 3.3 yards per carry.

1) Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 94.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel

Jahmyr Gibbs has been unbelievable to start the season, including hitting 99+ yards on the ground in two of the first three games. He is going to eat again on Sunday night when he and the Lions take on a Panthers team that has struggled to stop the run this season. Carolina has given up 5.7 yards per rush, the highest mark in the NFL. Unless they fix something in a hurry, Gibbs is going to run all over them.

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