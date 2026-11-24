The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to establish themselves as arguably the best team in the NFC on Sunday Night Football, but they ended up on the wrong side of a blowout to the San Francisco 49ers, losing 35-10.

The Vikings return home in Week 12 to host the 3-7 Atlanta Falcons, who lost three straight games before their Week 11 BYE.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.

Falcons vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Falcons +6.5 (-103)

Vikings -6.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Falcons +266

Vikings -330

Total

OVER 41.5 (-113)

UNDER 41.5 (-108)

Falcons vs. Vikings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 29

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Falcons record: 3-7

Vikings record: 7-3

Falcons vs. Vikings Betting Trends

Vikings are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Falcons are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

The UNDER is 3-1 in the Falcons' last four games

Vikings are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The UNDER is 9-1 in Vikings games this season

Falcons vs. Vikings Injury Reports

Falcons Injury Report

Divine Deablo, LB - Questionable

Zachariah Branch, WR - Questionable

Brian Robinson Jr., RB - IR

Samson Ebukam, DE - IR

Anterio Thompson, DT - NFI-R

Vikings Injury Report

Kyler Murray, QB - Questionable

Jordan Addison, WR - Out

Jay Ward, S - Questionable

Isaiah Rodgers, CB - Questionable

Bo Richter, LB - IR

Falcons vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch

Bijan Robinson, RB - Atlanta Falcons

It's become clear at this point that the Falcons' running back, Bijan Robinson, is the key to their success. If he can rack up yards on the ground, it frees things up for Michael Penix Jr., and they can start attacking opposing defenses. If he gets stuffed and the Falcons have to turn to their passing game to try to score, things get tricky. That means that Robinson has to find a way to move the chains against this elite Vikings' defense.

Falcons vs. Vikings Prediction and Best Bet

This is a nightmare matchup for Falcons' quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. He hasn't just been bad when facing pressure; he's been historically bad. He has a 40.5% catchable throw rate when under pressure this season, the worst in the NFL by 13%.

Accuracy Under Pressure



1. Joe Burrow

2. Drake Maye

3. Caleb Williams

...

And all the way at the bottom: Michael Penix



Data: @FantasyPtsData pic.twitter.com/5ATcSEwySX — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 20, 2026

Penix Jr. now has to face the best blitzing defense in the entire league. Brian Flores is going to draw up a defensive game plan that's going to put this offense in a blender, which is going to wreck havoc. I struggle to envision the Falcons being able to move the ball with any regularity.

The Vikings' offense may not have looked effective this past weekend in Mexico City against one of the best teams in the league, but they now get to face a Falcons' defense that recently traded their best player and a unit that has regressed significantly since a strong first few weeks.

The Vikings are going to dominate this game.

Pick: Vikings -6.5 (-117) via DraftKings

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