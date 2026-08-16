FedEx St. Jude Championship Live Odds and Prediction (Will Anyone Catch Scottie Scheffler?)

It's been a season filled with runner-up finishes for No .1-ranked golfer in the World, Scottie Scheffler, but now, in the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he's 18 holes away from getting back in the winner's circle for the first time since January.

Scheffler holds a two-stroke lead over Sam Burns and Sungjae Im heading into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and no one else is within four strokes.

As a result, Scheffler is set as the heavy live betting favorite.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Live Odds: Who Will Win?

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler -250

Sam Burns +480

Sungjae Im +750

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Jake Knapp +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Scheffler will enter today's final round as the -250 favorite, an implied probability of 71.43%.

I think the best way to handle today's round as a bettor is to target the "winner without Scottie" market. I don't think there's much value in betting on someone to close the gap on Scheffler, so we're effectively betting on which golfer will finish in second place (or win if Scheffler falters).

The golfer I'm going to target is Brian Harman, who is currently in a tie for sixth, six strokes back of Scheffler and four strokes back of Burns and Im. If anyone is going to have any chance of catching Scheffler, or even finishing in second, they're going to have to rack up birdies in bunches to separate themselves from the pack.

While normally I would describe Harman as more of a short-game expert, his ball striking in this tournament has been some of the best we've seen in this tournament. He leads the entire field in strokes-gained tee to green, but is uncharacteristically losing strokes with his putter.

If Harman can return to his usual form on the greens while keeping his irons hot, he's going to be a dangerous golfer on the course today.

Pick: Brian Harman winner w/o Scottie +4100 via DraftKings

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