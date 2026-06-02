Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals

No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 10 Flavio Cobolli square off in an exciting quarterfinal matchup at the French Open on Wednesday morning, and both players are looking to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros for the first time in their careers.

Auger-Aliassime has two Grand Slam semifinal appearances in his career (at the 2021 and 2025 U.S. Open), but he’s actually struggled at Roland Garros, losing in the first round in four of his seven appearances.

The Canadian picked a good year to turn things around, as No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 5 Ben Shelton and No. 3 Novak Djokovic were all eliminated in the early rounds, giving Auger-Aliassime and others a chance to win their first-ever Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Cobolli has dominated at Roland Garros in 2026, dropping just one set over the first four rounds to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in his career. His only other quarterfinal appearance in a Grand Slam came at Wimbledon in 2025.

After a first-round exit at the 2026 Australian Open, Cobolli has redeemed himself at the French Open and is actually a slight favorite in this match.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for Auger-Aliassime vs. Cobolli on Wednesday, June 3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Felix Auger-Aliassime: -107

Flavio Cobolli: -113

Total

38.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 7:20 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli History and French Open Performance

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime shook off some jitters in the first round (where he won in five sets), and he dominated his fourth-round match with Alejandro Tabilo, winning 6-3, 7-5, 6-1. The Canadian hasn’t faced the toughest competition so far at Roland Garros, with arguably his best win coming against No. 31 Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

Still, Auger-Aliassime has made several quarterfinal appearances at Grand Slams in his career, and he’s having his best run at Roland Garros after getting out of the fourth round. In two career matches against Cobolli, Auger-Aliassime is 0-2, though both of their meetings were back in 2024.

Flavio Cobolli

Cobolli dropped his first set of the tournament in the fourth round against Zachary Svajda, but he still won in four sets and has been pretty dominant all tournament long.

The Italian made a major step in his career at Wimbledon last year by making the quarterfinals, and he’s in a favorable spot to make the semifinals against Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled at the French Open in the past.

Cobolli beat Auger-Aliassime in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-2) at Acapulco in 2024 and two sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Canada (6-3, 6-2) in 2024.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction and Pick

The odds have this match essentially set as a toss up, and for good reason.

Auger-Aliassime had a strong finish to 2025 at the U.S. Open, reaching the semifinals, but his Grand Slam appearances have been underwhelming outside of that. Prior to this year’s French Open, Auger-Aliassime had been a first or a second-round exit in six of his previous seven Grand Slam appearances.

He’s traditionally struggled at Roland Garros, and Cobolli has been one of the most dominant players in this year’s field. I think that could be a recipe for disaster for Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday.

Cobolli already has two wins on hard surfaces – where Auger-Aliassime has fared much better in Grand Slams – against the Canadian in his career, and the No. 10-ranked player has dropped just one set all tournament.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has needed at least four sets in three of his four matches, dropping the first set in each of the first three rounds. I don’t think he’ll be able to get away with that against Cobolli.

I’ll take the Italian to advance to the semis for the first time in his career.

Pick: Cobolli Moneyline (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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