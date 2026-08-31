Shocking Novak Djokovic Upset Shakes Up Latest Odds to Win U.S. Open

Four-time U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic was shockingly upset in the first round of the 2026 tournament by Mariano Navone on Sunday, ending a wild streak of wins in the first round of Grand Slam events.

Djokovic had not lost in the first round of a major since the 2006 Australian Open, and he had never fallen short of the third round at the U.S. Open in his career. The Serbian star was more than a -500 favorite in his first-round match, immediately making this one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS UPSET BY MARIANO NAVONE IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE US OPEN 😱



This is his first major loss in the first round since 2006. pic.twitter.com/0uI4HlymSa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2026

Djokovic entered the tournament with the third-best odds to win the U.S. Open behind Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. With Jannik Sinner injured and missing the U.S. Open, Djokovic certainly had a chance to capture his fifth title going into the tournament.

But it appears that Father Time may finally be catching up to the 39-year-old. Djokovic went down in five sets, and he's now been bounced early in two of the four Grand Slams in 2026. After an appearance in the 2026 Australian Open final, Djokovic was knocked out in the third round at the French Open earlier in the summer.

He bounced back to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, but was unable to win the event even with Alcaraz injured.

Djokovic's exit has completely shifted the odds to win the U.S. Open on the men's side. Alcaraz (+220) and Zverev (+320) remain the clear favorites in the market, but two Americans appear to be the biggest beneficiaries of Djokovic's loss.

Taylor Fritz (+900) and Ben Shelton (+1000) are now third and fourth in the odds, and they are part of a group of six players overall that are +1100 or shorter to capture the U.S. Open crown.

As for Navone, his upset over Djokovic still hasn't convinced oddsmakers that he's going to make a deep run in this tournament. He's set at +13000 to win the U.S. Open, as he's never made it past the second round at the event in his career.

Djokovic will have a lot of time to regroup before the 2027 Australian Open, but it's quite possible we've already seen the legend win his final Grand Slam in his career.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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