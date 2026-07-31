Fever vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 31

The Indiana Fever are knocking on the door of the No. 4 seed in the WNBA, as they have the same record as the Dallas Wings after winning four games in a row and eight of their last 10.

Indiana is set as a road favorite on Friday against the Portland Fire, who have split their season series with Caitlin Clark and Co. to this point.

The Fire have been solid against the spread as home underdogs, going 5-4, but they’ve dropped to six games under .500 after losing seven of their last 10. Portland was blown out in its first game out of the All-Star break against the Las Vegas Aces.

Can the Fever keep their winning streak going and cover on the road?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday night’s contest.

Fever vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -6.5 (-113)

Fire +6.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Fever: -270

Fire: +215

Total

185.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Fever vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Fever record: 18-10

Fire record: 11-17

Fever vs. Fire Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Monique Billings -- probable

Aliyah Boston -- probable

Damiris Dantas -- out

Fire Injury Report

Sarah Ashlee Barker -- out

Sania Feagin -- out

Fever vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-156)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell is a great prop target against Portland:

Mitchell has been one of the best scorers in the WNBA this season, and she enters Friday’s matchup averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3.

Mitchell has been on a crazy heater from beyond the arc, making at least three shots from deep in 12 consecutive games and 14 of her last 15 matchups. This bet has been one of the most profitable in the W this season, and I’m going back to the well against a shaky Portland defense.

Now, the Fever star failed to clear this line in each of her two games against the Fire early in the season, but she only attempted five combined 3-pointers in those games. Thanks to her recent hot stretch, Mitchell is now averaging 2.8 made 3s on 6.5 attempts per game.

Plus, Portland ranks 13th in the W in opponent points per game and eighth in opponent 3s made per game.

Mitchell should keep this streak going on Friday night.

Fever vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

The Fire have played well as home underdogs this season, but the Fever are 4-3 against the spread when favored on the road, so I’m going to avoid betting based on a trend in this matchup.

Indiana has the No. 1 offense in the WNBA this season, and that’s going to be a major issue for a Portland team that is 13th in opponent points per game and defensive rating. The Fire slipped to 14th in the league in net rating after their loss to the Aces, and they are just the No. 10 offense in the W despite some impressive 3-point shooting (fifth in 3s per game).

I expect a healthy Fever team to make quick work of Portland, especially since they have a net rating of plus-14-4 over their last 10 games, by far the best mark in the league.

Indy’s defense should be able to hold up enough for it to win this game by multiple possessions.

Pick: Fever -6.5 (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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