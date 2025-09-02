Fever vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 2
The Indiana Fever have yet to clinch a playoff spot in the 2025 season, but they are getting close as the regular season winds down.
On Tuesday, Indiana will look to bounce back from a loss to Golden State on Sunday, but it’s set as a road underdog against MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury.
Phoenix is in the mix for a top-four seed in the W, and it has an impressive trio of Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper that’ll be tough for just about any team to deal with in the playoffs.
With Caitlin Clark (groin) still out, the Fever are hoping to piece things together down the stretch of the regular season. Indiana is down multiple rotation players at the moment outside of Clark, as Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are all out for the season,
Let’s dive into Tuesday’s game and take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Fever-Mercury.
Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever +6.5 (-110)
- Mercury -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +225
- Mercury: -278
Total
- 164.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Fever vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 21-19
- Mercury record: 25-14
Fever vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Sophie Cunningahm – out
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
Mercury Injury Report
- Kalani Brown -- out
Fever vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kahleah Copper 15+ Points (-170)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m expecting a big game from Copper tonight:
After being on a minutes limit early in her 2025 season due to a knee injury, Kahleah Copper is starting to find her groove.
The Mercury guard has scored 15 or more points in six of her last eight games, pushing her season average to 16.3 points per game in the process.
Copper has been extremely efficient, shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3-point range, and she’s scored 18 or more points in three games in a row.
I love her in this matchup with the Fever, who have slipped to No. 7 in the W in defensive rating this season. Copper is averaging 13.2 shots per game since the All-Star break, and she’s hit this number in 1-of-2 two games against Indiana since then, scoring 22 and 11 points in those matchups.
As long as the volume is there, Copper is too good of a shooter to pass up at this number on Tuesday.
Fever vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
The Mercury are one of the better teams in the W at home this season, going 14-6 straight up, and they’ve done a solid job overall against the spread (21-17-1).
Indiana has been really up and down in the second half of the campaign without Clark, and it scored just 63 points in a loss to Golden State on Sunday.
The Mercury play a similar style as the Valkyries, as they rank third in the WNBA in defensive rating. While Golden State likes to slow the pace (dead last in the W), Phoenix does rank fourth, which may help a Fever offense that usually likes to get out in transition.
However, Indiana is down several rotation players on Tuesday, and it’s hard to bet on this team to compete against one of the title contenders – especially since Phoenix is fully healthy.
Over the last 10 games for these teams, the Mercury are fourth in the W in net rating (+5.7) while Indiana is eight (-2.0).
I think Phoenix is the team to trust at home on Tuesday night.
Pick: Mercury -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.