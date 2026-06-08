Fever vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Indiana Fever are coming off a loss to the New York Liberty over the weekend, and they’re looking to get back on track in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup play against the Washington Mystics on Monday night.

Caitlin Clark (probable) and Aliyah Boston (questionable) are both on the injury report for this matchup, but oddsmakers have set the Fever as 5.5-point road favorites.

Washington is just 4-5 so far this season (1-2 at home), but it has covered the spread in five of nine games. So, Shakira Austin, Kiki Iriafen and company may be a little undervalued against a Fever team that has won just one road game in 2026.

The Fever won the Commissioner’s Cup last season, but they need to rack up a few wins in a row to get back in the mix in the 2026 campaign.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these two Eastern Conference squads look to bounce back after losses.

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -5.5 (-110)

Mystics +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fever: -218

Mystics: +180

Total

170.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Fever vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Fever record: 5-5

Mystics record: 4-5

Fever vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Aliyah Boston – questionable

Caitlin Clark – probable

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Fever vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark UNDER 18.5 Points (-109)

Earlier today, I shared in WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Clark against this Washington defense:

Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.7 points per game in the 2026 season, but the star guard is shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3.

That’s a major concern for her going forward, especially since her shooting numbers have tanked since she missed a game against Portland on May 20.

Clark is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field (21-of-65) in five games since then, and she has scored 17 or fewer points in each of her last four games. So, I don’t love this line for her, even though Washington is 13th in the WNBA in opponent points per game.

The former No. 1 overall pick had 32 points on 10-of-28 shooting against the Mystics earlier this season, but she hasn’t come anywhere near this usage recently, averaging 13 shots per game over her last five games. I think this line is too high for Clark as she works her way through a shooting slump.

Fever vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Washington has not been great at home in three games (1-2 straight up), but I think this spread is a little wide since Boston (questionable) is up in the air for Monday’s game.

The Fever are just 1-3 on the road this season, and they’ve only covered the spread in half of their games, winning four of the nine games that Clark has appeared in.

Washington’s defense struggled the last time these teams played, but it had arguably its best offensive showing of the year, scoring 104 points in a 104-102 overtime win.

The Mystics rank behind the Fever in net rating for the season, but Indiana is one of the worst road teams in the league, posting a minus-4.8 net rating so far in 2026.

I would much rather take the points in this matchup since Washington has covered the spread in four of six games as an underdog in 2026.

Pick: Mystics +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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