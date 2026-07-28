Fever vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, July 28

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever exit the All-Star break with the best record in the Eastern Conference, and they’re looking to move up from the No. 5 seed, starting with Tuesday’s matchup against the Seattle Storm.

Seattle has the worst record in the WNBA at 6-23, and it has lost six games in a row after back-to-back losses to Minnesota last week.

Dominique Malonga and the Storm are in a full rebuild around some of their young draft picks, and oddsmakers have set the Storm as 8.5-point underdogs in this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Fever have won three games in a row, which started with a three-point win at home over the Storm. This season, Indiana is 2-0 against Seattle with wins by 11 and three.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.

Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -8.5 (-103)

Storm +8.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Fever: -337

Storm: +263

Total

184.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Fever vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Fever record: 17-10

Storm record: 6-23

Fever vs. Storm Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Bree Hall -- probable

Damiris Dantas -- out

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Taina Mair -- out

Dominique Malonga -- questionable

Fever vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark 8+ Assists (-172)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Caitlin Clark in her third meeting with the Storm:

Caitlin Clark picked up 10 dimes on July 17 against the Seattle Storm, and she’s averaging 7.9 assists per game in the 2026 season.

The All-Star guard has eight or more dimes in 12 of her 23 games in the 2026 season, and she’s cleared this line easily in both games against the Storm (10 dimes in each).

Seattle ranks 10th in the league in opponent assists per game, and the Fever have arguably the best offense in the W, as they rank first in offensive rating, points per game and effective field goal percentage despite being 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

I’m buying Clark to have a big game on Tuesday night.

Fever vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

The Fever are far and away the better team in this matchup, but they only beat Seattle by three – at home – in their last meeting.

If there’s one shocking trend this season, it’s the fact that the Storm have the best against the spread record in the league (17-12) despite the fact that they have just six wins.

At home, Seattle is even better, going 9-2 against the spread as a home dog with an average scoring margin of just minus-1.4 points.

As good as Indiana has been on offense, it does rank just seventh in the league in defensive rating while posting a 3-3 ATS record as a road favorite.

I think the Storm are worth a look to cover in this game, as they have played the Lynx, Fever, Sky, Mystics and Dream tight on this six-game skid. All six of those losses have come by 10 or fewer points.

Pick: Storm +8.5 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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