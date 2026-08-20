Fever vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Indiana Fever play their fourth game in seven days when they visit the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Indiana has won five in a row after its 101-95 victory in Toronto, and this is the middle stop on a five-game road trip for the Fever.

Meanwhile, the Wings haven’t been flying so high recently, losing two straight, five of six, and seven of their last nine games.

Dallas got an upset win in Indiana in May, but the Fever just beat the Wings 98-87 over the weekend.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday’s WNBA matchup.

Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -2.5 (-112)

Wings +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Fever -132

Wings +120

Total

185.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Fever vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime video, WTHR, KFAA

Fever record: 24-12

Wings record: 20-16

Fever vs. Wings Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – Probable

Kelsey Mitchell – Probable

Wings Injury Report

Azzi Fudd – Out

Aziaha James – Out

Fever vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Arike Ogunbowale UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (+109)

Arike Ogunbowale has gone cold from deep. She’s just 3-for-19 in her last four games, including 1-for-17 in her last three. Two games ago, the Fever held Ogunbowale to 0-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Fever are one of the best teams in the league at defending the three, allowing just 7.8 buckets from deep per game.

Fever vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

The Fever are rolling right now, and while this busy schedule may catch up with them soon, I don’t think it’ll be tonight.

Indiana has shown it has no problem going on the road this season at 11-6, and Dallas is 10-6 at home.

I’ll back the Fever to stay hot as slight road favorites in Dallas.

Pick: Fever -2.5 (-112)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.