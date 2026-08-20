Fever vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 20
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The Indiana Fever play their fourth game in seven days when they visit the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.
Indiana has won five in a row after its 101-95 victory in Toronto, and this is the middle stop on a five-game road trip for the Fever.
Meanwhile, the Wings haven’t been flying so high recently, losing two straight, five of six, and seven of their last nine games.
Dallas got an upset win in Indiana in May, but the Fever just beat the Wings 98-87 over the weekend.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday’s WNBA matchup.
Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever -2.5 (-112)
- Wings +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever -132
- Wings +120
Total
- 185.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Fever vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime video, WTHR, KFAA
- Fever record: 24-12
- Wings record: 20-16
Fever vs. Wings Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – Probable
- Kelsey Mitchell – Probable
Wings Injury Report
- Azzi Fudd – Out
- Aziaha James – Out
Fever vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Arike Ogunbowale UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (+109)
Arike Ogunbowale has gone cold from deep. She’s just 3-for-19 in her last four games, including 1-for-17 in her last three. Two games ago, the Fever held Ogunbowale to 0-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Fever are one of the best teams in the league at defending the three, allowing just 7.8 buckets from deep per game.
Fever vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
The Fever are rolling right now, and while this busy schedule may catch up with them soon, I don’t think it’ll be tonight.
Indiana has shown it has no problem going on the road this season at 11-6, and Dallas is 10-6 at home.
I’ll back the Fever to stay hot as slight road favorites in Dallas.
Pick: Fever -2.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop