Fire vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 28

The Atlanta Dream have won four games in a row and are making a major push for a top-two seed in the WNBA heading into Friday’s home date against the Portland Fire.

Portland was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week with a loss to the Dallas Wings, and it’s just 15-23 overall this season. The Fire have dropped three games in a row, and they are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 14th in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Dream – led by All-Stars Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese and Allisha Gray – are a top-five team in offensive, defensive and net rating. The Dream did lose their last matchup against the Fire in Atlanta by 10 points, but they also beat them by 20 points in Portland in late May.

Oddsmakers are expecting an Atlanta blowout on Friday, setting the Dream as double-digit favorites. That’s a dangerous place for this team, as it has covered the spread in just five of 17 games when favored at home.

Can the Fire hang around in this matchup even after their playoff hopes were extinguished?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday night’s interconference battle.

Fire vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +12.5 (-110)

Dream -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fire: +525

Dream: -750

Total

180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Fire record: 15-23

Dream record: 25-13

Fire vs. Dream Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Serah Williams -- questionable

Dream Injury Report

DeWanna Bonner -- out

Brionna Jones -- out

Fire vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rhyne Howard 18+ Points (-169)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Howard against one of the worst defenses in the WNBA:

All-Star guard Rhyne Howard has been on a tear for the Atlanta Dream, averaging 21.6 points per game in the month of August (10 games) while reaching 18 points in nine of those matchups.

Howard is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3 during that 10-game stretch, and she’s taking over 15 shots per night.

So, the star guard should be in a good spot to clear this line – and hit her season average of 18.2 points per game – against a Portland team that is 14th in the league in defensive rating and 13th in opponent points per gme.

Howard has 21 games with at least 18 points this season, and I don’t expect this matchup to be the one where she cools down from this red-hot shooting stretch.

Fire vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

The Fire may be eliminated from playoff contention, but they have dropped just one game this month (against Dallas) by more than 10 points. So, I think this spread is a little lofty considering the Dream’s struggles to cover at home.

Atlanta is just 5-12 against the spread as home favorites, and the Fire have done a decent job against the number as road underdogs (9-9) so far this season. Portland also has a win over the Dream in their two meetings.

I’d bet on Atlanta to win this matchup given what is at stake in the playoff picture, but 12.5 points is a lot for a Fire team that was still alive to make the postseason earlier this week.

I’ll take the points in the final meeting between these teams this season.

Pick: Fire +12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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