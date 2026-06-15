Fire vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup
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The Minnesota Lynx had a long winning streak snapped by the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend, but they’re still 10-3 and hold the No. 2 spot in the WNBA standings heading into Monday’s Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Portland Fire.
Portland can’t finish in the top spot in the West in the Commissioner’s Cup, though it did recently beat the Dallas Wings to earn its first Commissioner’s Cup in franchise history.
The Fire are 7-8 so far this season, but oddsmakers have priced them like one of the worst teams in the W, setting the Lynx as 14.5-point favorites at home.
Minnesota remains without Napheesa Collier (ankle), but it is a league-best 11-2 against the spread so far in the 2026 season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup matchup, as the Lynx look to keep pace with Las Vegas on Monday.
Fire vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fire +14.5 (-112)
- Lynx -14.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fire: +700
- Lynx: -1100
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fire vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, WNBA League Pass, Victory+ Sports Network
- Fire record: 7-8
- Lynx record: 10-3
Fire vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Fire Injury Report
- Nyadiew Puoch – questionable
- Karlie Samuelson – questionable
- Holly Winterburn – questionable
Lynx Injury Report
- Emma Cechova – out
- Napheesa Collier – out
- Dorka Juhasz – out
Fire vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Olivia Miles OVER 23.5 Points and Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miles is a great prop target against Portland:
Rookie guard Olivia Miles is quickly becoming one of the best players in the league, averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3.
A recent surge from beyond the arc has been huge for Miles’ scoring, as she’s put up 24 or more points in three of her last four games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has 24, 23, 28, 35, 25, 30 and 30 points and assists over her last seven games, clearing this line in six of them.
The Fire are 13th in the W in defensive rating, ranking 13th in opponent assists per game and 10th in opponent points per game.
This is an ideal matchup for Miles, who has quickly become the No. 1 option on this Lynx team with Collier sidelined.
Fire vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
The Lynx have been analytical darlings to open this season, ranking No. 1 in net rating, No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 1 in defensive rating.
They’ve hit the OVER in seven of 13 games, and I think we could see a high-scoring affair on Monday night.
The Fire (13th in defensive rating, 10th in opponent points per game) are far from a great defensive team, and they may struggle to keep up with the Lynx.
Minnesota has not only won games recently, it has dominated them winning six of its last nine games by 15 or more points.
The Lynx have also combined for over 168,5 points in nine of 13 games. I’ll go OVER for them against a poor defense on Monday.
Pick: OVER 168.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2