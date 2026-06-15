Fire vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Minnesota Lynx had a long winning streak snapped by the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend, but they’re still 10-3 and hold the No. 2 spot in the WNBA standings heading into Monday’s Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Portland Fire.

Portland can’t finish in the top spot in the West in the Commissioner’s Cup, though it did recently beat the Dallas Wings to earn its first Commissioner’s Cup in franchise history.

The Fire are 7-8 so far this season, but oddsmakers have priced them like one of the worst teams in the W, setting the Lynx as 14.5-point favorites at home.

Minnesota remains without Napheesa Collier (ankle), but it is a league-best 11-2 against the spread so far in the 2026 season.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup matchup, as the Lynx look to keep pace with Las Vegas on Monday.

Fire vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +14.5 (-112)

Lynx -14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Fire: +700

Lynx: -1100

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, WNBA League Pass, Victory+ Sports Network

Fire record: 7-8

Lynx record: 10-3

Fire vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Nyadiew Puoch – questionable

Karlie Samuelson – questionable

Holly Winterburn – questionable

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – out

Napheesa Collier – out

Dorka Juhasz – out

Fire vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles OVER 23.5 Points and Assists (-125)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miles is a great prop target against Portland:

Rookie guard Olivia Miles is quickly becoming one of the best players in the league, averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3.

A recent surge from beyond the arc has been huge for Miles’ scoring, as she’s put up 24 or more points in three of her last four games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has 24, 23, 28, 35, 25, 30 and 30 points and assists over her last seven games, clearing this line in six of them.

The Fire are 13th in the W in defensive rating, ranking 13th in opponent assists per game and 10th in opponent points per game.

This is an ideal matchup for Miles, who has quickly become the No. 1 option on this Lynx team with Collier sidelined.

Fire vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

The Lynx have been analytical darlings to open this season, ranking No. 1 in net rating, No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 1 in defensive rating.

They’ve hit the OVER in seven of 13 games, and I think we could see a high-scoring affair on Monday night.

The Fire (13th in defensive rating, 10th in opponent points per game) are far from a great defensive team, and they may struggle to keep up with the Lynx.

Minnesota has not only won games recently, it has dominated them winning six of its last nine games by 15 or more points.

The Lynx have also combined for over 168,5 points in nine of 13 games. I’ll go OVER for them against a poor defense on Monday.

Pick: OVER 168.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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