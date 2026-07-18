Fire vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 18

The Minnesota Lynx have a good chance to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Portland Fire on Saturday night.

Portland is a respectable 11-4 in its inaugural season, but the Fire have been unable to find much consistency. They’ve alternated wins and losses in their last five games after losing three straight.

The Lynx are the best team in the league, and the odds reflect that tonight in Minnesota.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Fire vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +13.5 (-110)

Lynx -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fire +575

Lynx -850

Total

174.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 18

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): KPDX, Victory+

Fire record: 11-14

Lynx record: 19-6

Fire vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin – Out

Megan Gustafson – Out

Karlie Samuelson – Doubtful

Holly Winterburn – Out

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – Out

Napheesa Collier – Out

Fire vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kayla McBride OVER 17.5 Points (-110)

Kayla McBride has found her rhythm in recent weeks. She’s gone OVER 17.5 points in six straight games, including OVER 22.5 points in each of her last five contests.

The guard is averaging 25.8 points per game on 50 of 59 shooting (23 of 49 from deep) in those six contests.

Portland held McBride to 14 points back on June 15, but she’s been shooting more in terms of volume and efficiency since then.

Fire vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

The Lynx might be able to keep their winning streak going, but they also have a losing streak against the spread in recent weeks. Minnesota has lost six straight games ATS, including its last two as -11.5 home favorites.

Meanwhile, Portland has covered the spread in five of its last six games.

I’ll back the Fire to keep this a close enough game in Minnesota tonight.

Pick: Fire +13.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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