Fire vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 18
In this story:
The Minnesota Lynx have a good chance to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Portland Fire on Saturday night.
Portland is a respectable 11-4 in its inaugural season, but the Fire have been unable to find much consistency. They’ve alternated wins and losses in their last five games after losing three straight.
The Lynx are the best team in the league, and the odds reflect that tonight in Minnesota.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Fire vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fire +13.5 (-110)
- Lynx -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fire +575
- Lynx -850
Total
- 174.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fire vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): KPDX, Victory+
- Fire record: 11-14
- Lynx record: 19-6
Fire vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Fire Injury Report
- Sania Feagin – Out
- Megan Gustafson – Out
- Karlie Samuelson – Doubtful
- Holly Winterburn – Out
Lynx Injury Report
- Emma Cechova – Out
- Napheesa Collier – Out
Fire vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kayla McBride OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Kayla McBride has found her rhythm in recent weeks. She’s gone OVER 17.5 points in six straight games, including OVER 22.5 points in each of her last five contests.
The guard is averaging 25.8 points per game on 50 of 59 shooting (23 of 49 from deep) in those six contests.
Portland held McBride to 14 points back on June 15, but she’s been shooting more in terms of volume and efficiency since then.
Fire vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
The Lynx might be able to keep their winning streak going, but they also have a losing streak against the spread in recent weeks. Minnesota has lost six straight games ATS, including its last two as -11.5 home favorites.
Meanwhile, Portland has covered the spread in five of its last six games.
I’ll back the Fire to keep this a close enough game in Minnesota tonight.
Pick: Fire +13.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop