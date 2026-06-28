Fire vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, June 28

A disappointing loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday dropped the Washington Mystics back under .500 this season, but they find themselves as home favorites on Sunday afternoon against the struggling Portland Fire.

An expansion team this season, Portland got off to a strong start in the Western Conference before limping through Commissioner’s Cup action, and it has dropped seven of 10 games to fall to 8-11 in the 2026 season.

Portland was outclassed by a shaky Chicago Sky team in back-to-back games (Wednesday and Friday) last week, and it’s set as a road underdog against this young Mystics team on Sunday.

Washington is playing just its seventh home game of the season, though Kiki Iriafen and Co. are just 2-4 at CareFirst Arena this season. Can the Mystics turn things around against a Fire team that has one of the worst defenses in the W?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

Fire vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +6.5 (-115)

Mystics -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Fire: +215

Mystics: -265

Total

166.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Fire vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, MNMT, WNBA League Pass

Fire record: 8-11

Mystics record: 8-9

Fire vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Karlie Samuelson – questionable

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Fire vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Georgia Amoore OVER 4.5 Assists (-141)

Former first-round pick Georgia Amoore missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, and she has struggled shooting the ball (32.3 percent from the field, 28.2 percent from 3) in the 2026 season.

Still, the Mystics have started Amoore in all 17 of their games, and she is averaging 4.1 assists per night.

I expect the former Kentucky star to clear her season average against the Fire, who rank 15th in defensive rating, 13th in opponent points per game and 15th in opponent assists per game this season.

Amoore has five or more dimes in three of her last four matchups, and she should be able to set the table for this young Washington team on Sunday.

Fire vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

In my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Sunday, I broke down why I believe the Mystics will win this game outright:

Washington struggled on offense against the Sun on Friday night, but it has a very favorable matchup with Portland on Sunday.

The Fire have dropped seven of their last 10 games, falling to last in the league in net rating (minus-10.0) in the process. Portland was blown out twice by a struggling Chicago team last week, and the Mystics have shown that they can compete with some of the best teams in the league, beating Minnesota and covering twice against it earlier this month.

Washington also has the No. 3 defensive rating in the W, which is where it can win this game. Portland’s defense has been absolutely awful, ranking dead last in defensive rating, 14th in opponent field goal percentage and 13th in opponent points per game.

Even though the Mystics have struggled at home in limited action in 2026, the Fire are just 2-6 straight up on the road.

Washington is 10-7 against the spread this season, and I expect it to bounce back against a Portland team that hasn’t defended anyone so far in the 2026 season.

Pick: Mystics -6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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