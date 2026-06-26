Fire vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 26

A rematch between the Portland Fire and Chicago Sky is set for Friday, June 26 after Skylar Diggins and Co. dominated Wednesday's matchup.

The Sky finally won their second game at home this season, scoring 101 points in a 23-point rout of the WNBA’s newest expansion team. The Fire are now 0-2 against the Sky this season, and they’ve fallen to dead last in the W in defensive rating.

On Friday, oddsmakers moved the spread one point in favor of the Sky, who snapped a long losing streak with Wednesday’s win. Rickea Jackson’s season-ending knee injury has limited Chicago’s ceiling this season, but it has given the Fire problems, winning by 15 points on opening night in the other meeting between these squads.

I’m targeting Diggins in the prop market as my top play for this game, but for fans and bettors looking for a game prediction, the SI Betting team has you covered there as well.

Let’s check out the odds, injuries, props, picks and more for the third meeting of the 2026 season between Portland and Chicago.

Fire vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +4.5 (-105)

Sky -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Fire: +170

Sky: -205

Total

173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Fire record: 8-10

Sky record: 5-12

Fire vs. Sky Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Karlie Samuelson -- questionable

Sky Injury Report

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

Rickea Jackson -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Fire vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Skylar Diggins OVER 5.5 Assists (-110)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why this is a great matchup for Diggins’ playmaking ability:

Diggins is averaging just 4.7 assists per game this season for a Sky offense that is 12th in the league in offensive rating, but I’m buying the seven-time All-Star against the Fire.

On Wednesday, Diggins had 15 points and six assists in a 101-78 win over Portland, and she’s picked up six or more dimes in three of her last four games. The Sky have limited offensive options with Rickea Jackson out for the year, but Diggins still has six or more dimes in seven of her 16 games.

I think the veteran guard is undervalued in this matchup, as the Fire are dead last in the league in defensive rating and rank 14th in opponent assists per game. In her two meetings with Portland in 2026, Diggins has seven and six dimes and the Sky are 2-0.

Fire vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

I’m going to bet on this being a high-scoring game on Friday night, as the Sky and Fire have combined for 181 and 179 points in their first two meetings this season.

Both teams have struggled on offense – Chicago is 12th in the league in offensive rating while Portland is 11th – but Portland is arguably the worst defensive team in the league, allowing over 88.0 points per night.

Chicago’s defense (seventh in defensive rating) is better, but the Sky are an OVER bettor’s dream since they love to push the pace (No. 2 in the league) this season. As a result, the OVER has hit in 10 of the Sky’s 17 games and 10 of the Fire’s 18 games in the 2026 season.

This total has moved a little compared to Wednesday’s line, but I think it's possible these teams flirt with 180 or more combined points for the third time this season.

Pick: OVER 173.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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