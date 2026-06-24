Fire vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, June 24

Skylar Diggins and the Chicago Sky have lost six games in a row and are falling fast in the WNBA standings heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Portland Fire.

Portland is just one game under .500 so far this season, despite the fact that it ranks 12th in the league in net rating. An expansion franchise in its first WNBA season, the Fire have pulled off some impressive wins, including a few early-season victories over the New York Liberty.

Now, Portland is set as a 3.5-point underdog on the road against the Sky, who are without three key players – Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington and Courtney Vandersloot – on Wednesday. Jackson (torn ACL) is out for the season, which has been a massive blow to the Chicago offense.

The Sky are just 1-6 at home in the 2026 season, so bettors are taking a bit of a risk if they’re trusting them to cover as favorites in this game.

Here’s a look at the odds, injuries, a player prop and my prediction for this interconference battle on Wednesday night.

Fire vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +3.5 (-105)

Sky -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Fire: +142

Sky: -170

Total

171.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Fire vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW26, Fox 12 Plus, WNBA League Pass

Fire record: 8-9

Sky record: 4-12

Fire vs. Sky Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Carla Leite – questionable

Karlie Samuelson – questionable

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – out

Natasha Cloud – questionable

Rickea Jackson – out

Courtney Vandersloot – out

Fire vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kamilla Cardoso 8+ Rebounds (-172)

Earlier this season, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso pulled down 14 rebounds in a win over the Fire, and she’s averaging 8.7 rebounds per game heading into Wednesday’s rematch.

The Fire are 12th in the WNBA in rebound percentage, so this is a pretty favorable matchup for Cardoso, who has seen her role expand this season with Angel Reese now in Atlanta.

The former first-round pick has eight or more boards in 10 of her 16 games, including a 14-rebound game against Connecticut in her last appearance. I think this number is a little too low for Cardoso, who is an intriguing double-double threat on Wednesday.

Fire vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Portland to at least cover in this matchup:

The Chicago Sky’s 2026 season has already gone in the tank, as they’ve lost Rickea Jackson for the year and have dropped nine of their last 10 games, including six in a row.

Yet, oddsmakers have them favored at home against the Portland Fire on Wednesday.

Chicago is just 1-6 at home in the 2026 season, and it has one of the worst against the spread records in the league at home (2-5). That includes an 0-2 ATS record when favored at Wintrust Arena.

Meanwhile, the Fire are hanging around the playoff picture in the W at 8-9 this season. Portland ranks in the bottom third of the league in net, offensive and defensive rating, but it has a better net rating than Chicago (minus-7.6) entering this matchup.

While I’d be shocked if Portland does make the playoffs, I can’t lay 3.5 points with the Sky when they’ve struggled to win outright at home all season long. The Sky offense has fallen off without Jackson, and I wouldn't be shocked if their losing streak continues on Wednesday.

Pick: Fire +3.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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