Fire vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 14

A fourth and final matchup between the Portland Fire and Seattle Storm is set for Friday night, and there’s a chance the wrong team is favored.

Seattle has won just seven games in the 2026 season, yet it is favored at home after it knocked off the Chicago Sky to end a long losing streak on Monday. The Storm are in a complete rebuild around young players like Dominique Malonga, Flau’jae Johnson and Awa Fam, yet oddsmakers have faith in them against the Fire.

Portland is in its first season in the WNBA and has an outside shot at finishing in the top eight, sitting over six games back of the final playoff spot. But, the Fire are 3-0 against Seattle this season, including a seven-point win in their most recent meeting.

So, should Bridget Carleton and Co. be favored to complete the season sweep on Friday night?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a pick for this standalone Western Conference battle on Aug. 14.

Fire vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +2.5 (-115)

Storm -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Fire: +114

Storm: -135

Total

181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION, WNBA League Pass

Fire record: 13-20

Storm record: 7-28

Fire vs. Storm Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Carla Leite -- questionable

Storm Injury Report

Flau'jae Johnson -- out

Taina Mair -- out

Fire vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga OVER 20.5 Points (-114)

If there’s one bright spot for the Storm, it’s Malonga, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The young center made the All-Star team this season, and she’s averaging 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Friday’s matchup is a favorable one for Malonga, as the Fire rank in the bottom three in the league in defensive rating this season.

They’ve also struggled to contain the Storm star, allowing her to score 28, 22 and 21 points in their three meetings. Malonga has been on a heater as of late, dropping 31, 21 and 26 points in her last three games.

Even though this prop is set well above her season average, I think the one-time All-Star has proven she’s a tough matchup for the Fire. I’ll trust her to keep this scoring streak going on Friday night.

Fire vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Portland is live to pull off an upset in this matchup:

The Fire are 3-0 against Seattle this season with wins by five (at home), five (on the road) and seven (at home). So, it’s pretty shocking that they’re underdogs in this matchup, especially since Seattle has just seven wins in the 2026 season.

The Storm ended a long losing streak on Monday with a win over the Chicago Sky, but Portland has a better record than Chicago despite ranking behind it in net rating.

Honestly, betting on this game is more of a fade of Seattle than anything.

The Storm are 13th in the league in net rating (minus-6.2), and they’ve won just seven games all season. It’s hard to justify them being favored against anyone, and they’re just 1-2 against the spread in the select few games that they’ve been favored at home.

I think Portland could pull off the “upset” in this game and improve to 4-0 against Seattle this season.

Pick: Fire +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .