Fire vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Two of the WNBA’s newest teams are set to face off in a Commissioner’s Cup matchup on Tuesday night, as the Golden State Valkyries (an expansion team last season) host the Portland Fire (an expansion team this season).

Portland is off to a strong start despite the fact that it lacks a true 1A offensive star, winning six of its first 10 games. The Fire are underdogs in this matchup, as Golden State (5-3) enters this game with the second-best net rating in the W.

The Valkyries are coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, and they’re looking to bounce back at home, where they’re 3-2 in the 2026 campaign.

Adding Gabby Williams to an impressive young roster has been a major boost, as the former UConn star is leading the team in scoring through eight games.

Portland has a shaky net rating (minus-1.5) but a winning record in 2026, and it’s also .500 against the spread. So, who should we target in the betting market on Tuesday?

I’m eyeing a player prop and have a prediction for this WNBA Commissioner’s Cup clash on June 2.

Fire vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +8.5 (-105)

Valkyries -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Fire: +270

Valkyries: -340

Total

162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, KPIX+, WNBA League Pass

Fire record: 6-4

Valkyries record: 5-3

Fire vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

None to report

Valkyries Injury Report

Veronica Burton -- questionable



Fire vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Janelle Salaun 12+ Points (-123)

This season, Salaun has been one of the best bench players in the W, averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

Salaun’s scoring has fluctuated early in the campaign, but she’s taking over 11 shots per game and has scored at least 12 points in five of her eight appearances. Over her last two games, Salaun has 35 points on 25 shots, and now she’s taking on a Fire team that is just 11th in defensive rating.

The 24-year-old could have another big-time scoring game as the top bench option for this Valkyries team.

Fire vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Portland is 4-4 against the spread as an underdog this season, including a 2-1 mark against the spread when set as a road dog.

As good as the Valkyries have been in the 2026 campaign, asking them to win by 10 or more points may be a little lofty against a Portland team that has beaten New York (twice), Indiana and Toronto on its way to a 6-4 start.

The Valkyries have a few double-digit wins this season, though two of them came against rebuilding teams like Seattle and Connecticut. Golden State relies much more on the defensive end of the floor (third in defensive rating), and it may not be able to pull away against the Fire.

Portland is a solid 3-point shooting team, and it is fourth in the league in opponent 3-point percentage. That may end up being an issue for a Valkyries team that leads the W in 3-point percentage and takes a league-high 30.3 3-pointers per game.

Golden State will likely win on Tuesday, but I think Portland can keep this game within 10 points.

Pick: Fire +8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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