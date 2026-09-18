Fire vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Sept. 18

The 2026 season has been a fun one for the Golden State Valkyries, as they hold the No. 2 seed in the WNBA heading into their first game out of the 2026 FIBA World Cup break.

Golden State has the No. 1 defensive rating in the WNBA, making it a matchup nightmare for just about every team in the league this season.

On Friday, the Valkyries take on the Portland Fire, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a loss against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. Portland has been eliminated from playoff contention, and it sat several starters, including Carle Leite and Bridget Carleton, on Thursday.

So, the Fire may end up short-handed again in this road matchup.

Golden State is heavily favored at home, as it has wins by 17 and 18 points against the Fire this season. These teams played in Portland right before the FIBA World Cup break with the Valkyries winning 86-69.

Friday’s matchup is the first of two between these teams over the final four games of the regular season, and the Valkyries played four matchups with non-playoff teams (Portland twice, Seattle and Los Angeles) to close the campaign.

That should help this team challenge Minnesota for the No. 1 seed, and put it in a great spot to at least lock up the No. 2 spot.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction.

Fire vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +13.5 (-110)

Valkyries -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fire: +600

Valkyries: -900

Total

161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Fire record: 16-24*

Valkyries record: 29-11

Fire vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Valkyries Injury Report

Gabby Williams -- out

Janelle Salaun -- out

Cecilia Zandalasini -- questionable

Fire vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Veronica Burton 7+ Assists (-123)

This season, Burton has nine and six dimes in her two meetings with the Fire, who currently allowed the most assists per game in the WNBA.

The veteran guard is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season, but she's picked up at least seven dimes in seven of her last 11 games, averaging 6.5 dimes per game during that stretch.

Even with the Valkyries down a few key offensive players in Williams and Salaun, I think Burton can lead this offense to a strong night on Friday.

Fire vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Golden State already has two blowout wins over Portland, and now the Fire are being asked to play a back-to-back after having almost three weeks off from playing with each other.

That’s not ideal.

These teams rank on opposite ends of the league in defensive rating this season (Golden State is No.1) and the Fire have scored 69 and 77 points in their two meetings in 2026.

With the No. 1 seed still in reach, I expect Golden State to come out with a lot of intensity in this matchup, especially since it has a pretty easy path to four wins in a row – and putting some pressure on the Lynx in the process.

Prior to the FIBA World Cup break, Golden State had won four games in a row and eight of its last 10.

I’m not going to overthink this matchup. Give me the Valkyries to win and cover on Friday.

Pick: Valkyries -13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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