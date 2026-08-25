Fire vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 25

Only nine teams in the WNBA remain alive in the playoff race – seven have clinched – and the two that haven’t are set to face off on Tuesday night.

The Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers are favored at home against the Portland Fire, and a win would get the Wings into the playoffs just one season after they finished with the worst record in the WNBA.

But they’ll have to do it without their top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Azzi Fudd (knee) is out for the season, yet the Wings still have a chance to make some noise in the postseason. Dallas is heavily favored at home on Tuesday, but it hasn’t exactly dominated the Fire in 2026.

The Wings are just 1-1 against Portland, with their win coming by four points (on the road) back on July 22.

That’s significant because it was the final game before the All-Star break, and the Wings have gone from the No. 4 seed to the No. 8 seed since then. Can they clinch a playoff spot and head into next week’s break for the FIBA Women's World Cup knowing they’ll be in the postseason?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s Western Conference clash.

Fire vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +7.5 (-110)

Wings -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fire: +245

Wings: -305

Total

176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, Fox 12 Plus, KFAA-TV

Fire record: 15-22

Wings record: 22-16

Fire vs. Wings Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Wings Injury Report

Azzi Fudd -- out

Aziaha James -- out

Fire vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers 6+ Assists (-183)

Bueckers is averaging 5.8 assists per game in the 2026 season, but she’s going to be called upon for even more offense with Fudd out for the season.

The star guard picked up five dimes in her lone matchup with the Fire this season, but I think she’s a little undervalued in this market since Portland ranks dead last in the W in opponent assists per game. The Fire are also just 14th in defensive rating and 13th in opponent points per game.

Bueckers has six or more dimes in 20 of her 36 games this season, including four of her last six games. The former No. 1 overall pick has the ball in her hands a ton, and I expect her to dissect a Portland defense that has struggled for most of the 2026 campaign.

Fire vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Wings may struggle to cover at home:

Dallas should lock up a playoff spot sooner rather than later, but I’m not buying this team at this price on Aug. 25.

The Wings are 1-1 against the Fire this season, beating them by four on the road and losing to them by one, also on the road. Oddsmakers are giving Dallas the benefit of the doubt at home, but Portland is 9-8 against the spread as a road underdog this season.

Plus, Dallas has covered in just four of 12 games since the All-Star break, dropping from the No. 4 seed to the No. 8 seed in the process.

Overall, the Wings have better advanced numbers (seventh in net rating to Portland’s 11th), but the Fire have an average scoring margin of minus-5.9 as road dogs this season.

Since Dallas has struggled to put away teams since the break – and is down a key player in Fudd – I don’t mind taking the points with Portland as it attempts to keep some very slim playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Fire +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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