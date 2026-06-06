Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Men’s French Open Final

Disaster struck the French Open when it was announced on Friday that Matteo Arnaldi has withdrawn from his semifinal match against Flavio Cobolli.

That means that Cobolli will automatically advance to the French Open final, where he'll take on Alexander Zverev.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's men's final at Roland-Garros.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Flavio Cobolli +275

Alexander Zverev -350

Total

36.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev: History and Tournament Results

These two have faced each other four times in their career, with Alexander Zverev being 3-1 in those matches. They faced each other twice in April of this year. Cobolli beat him 2:0 in Munich, but then Zverev got his revenge, beating him in straight sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid.

Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli's best Grand Slam finish before this year's French Open was a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon last year. He has a 50% win rate at Roland-Garros in his career. He is currently the No. 14-ranked men's tennis player in the world.

His wins so far at this tournament have come against Andrea Pellegrino, Wu Yibing, Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, and Felix Auger Aliassime.

Alexander Zverev

This is Alexander Zverev's fourth Grand Slam final appearance. He made it to the final of the 2025 Australian Open, the 2020 U.S. Open, and the 2024 French Open. In 2024, he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. His best Grand Slam win rate is at Roland-Garros, having won 79% of his matches here throughout his career.

Throughout this year's tournament, he has beaten Benjamin Bonzi, Tomas Machac, Quentin Halys, Jesper De Jong, Rafael Jodar, and Jakub Mensik.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

I gave out Alexander Zverev as my best bet to win the French Open before the tournament had begun and well before Jannik Sinner was eliminated. I'm not going to back away from that take now, but I'm also not going to bet on him at -350 on the moneyline in this match.

In my opinion, he's going to dominate this final. He has plenty of experience in Grand Slam Finals, while Cobolli has no final-four experience at any Grand Slam in his young career. Not only does Zverev have the experience, but he has historically always played his best at Roland-Garros.

I'm going to back Zverev to win this match in straight sets.

Pick: Zverev to win 3:0 (+155) via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!