Florida State vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Pittsburgh Panthers host the Florida State Seminoles in an ACC clash on Friday night.

Florida State ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 31-24 win at Boston College.

Pitt also stopped a three-game skid last time out, beating Georgia Tech by a final score of 34-11 to end October before a bye last week.

Pitt got a 34-31 upset win at Florida State last October.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 11 matchup.

Florida State vs. Pitt Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Florida State +3.5 (-110)

Pitt -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida State +140

Pitt: -170

Total

54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Florida State vs. Pitt How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Florida State record: 4-5

Pitt record: 6-3

Florida State vs. Pitt Key Players to Watch

Holden Geriner, Quarterback, Pitt Panthers

Holden Geriner transferred to Pitt in the offseason despite the Panthers already having a quarterback coming off a great freshman season. Geriner had yet to start in his collegiate career, and it looked as if he may finish his five years as a career backup. However, he’s now been thrust into the starter’s role for Pitt after Mason Heintschel suffered a season-ending knee injury.

After losses in his first two starts, Geriner picked up a win on Halloween against Georgia Tech, but it wasn’t as if he had a big part in it. He completed just 13 of 30 passes for 180 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

We’ll see if the fifth-year senior can get things going at home after a bye week.

Florida State vs. Pitt Prediction and Pick

Pitt has to be the play here. The Panthers are 5-1 at home and are coming off that aforementioned bye week, while the Seminoles are just 1-3 on the road.

The quarterback change hampered Pitt against some strong teams in October, but Geriner should be able to do enough to help the Panthers cover the spread at home.

Pick: Pitt -3.5 (-110)

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