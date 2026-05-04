Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes made it look easy in Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. They scored less than two minutes into the game and never looked back in a 3-0 shutout victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Flyers had just two days off after an emotional series victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, though, so they may be more ready for Game 2 on Monday night.

The Hurricanes are once again huge favorites in Game 2, but can the Flyers hand them their first loss of the playoffs?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Flyers vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 on Monday, May 4.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Flyers +1.5 (-130)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

Flyers +210

Hurricanes -258

Total

5.5 (Over +105/Under -125)

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Flyers: Dan Vladar (4-3, 1.82 GAA, .928 SV%)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (5-0, 0.90 GAA, .961 SV%)

Flyers vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Flyers record: 4-3

Hurricanes record: 5-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Logan Stankoven is a player that we’ve been cashing in on in these Stanley Cup Playoffs as he has a point in all five games. However, I’m expecting a lower-scoring game tonight in Carolina, and Stankoven’s shots on goal prop is calling my name.

The second-line center has gone OVER 2.5 shots on goal in all five playoff games, including five SOG in Game 1 against the Flyers. He now has 16 SOG in three home playoff games, recording at least five shots on goal in all three contests.

Stankoven could get to three shots on goal in the first period alone, and this is absolutely a scenario where I will be taking his SOG up to OVER 3.5 (+200), 4.5 (+450), and maybe even 5.5 (+1000).

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

After a 3-0 win in Game 1, I’m expecting another low-scoring game tonight, as explained in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

The Hurricanes skated to a 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 to open the second round on Saturday night. Carolina scored twice early in the game then added another late in the second period to cruise to victory.

The Canes took advantage of a few Flyers turnovers to get on the board, while Philadelphia struggled to keep up with Carolina’s pace. Carolina plays a suffocating style as shown in its first-round sweep of the Senators.

I’m expecting another close game, and see some value on the Flyers as big road underdogs, but the best bet here has to be the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-125)

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