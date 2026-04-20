Flyers vs. Penguins Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2
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The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead on the road over the Pittsburgh Penguins as the Battle of Pennsylvania continues on Monday night.
The Flyers won Game 1 by a final score of 3-2 in a great road effort from Rick Tocchet’s team.
The pressure is now on Pittsburgh, as the Pens don’t want to fall into a 2-0 hole heading to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 later this week.
Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Flyers vs. Penguins in Game 2 on Monday, April 20.
Flyers vs. Penguins Odds, Puck Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Flyers +1.5 (-198)
- Penguins -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Flyers +130
- Penguins -155
Total
- 6.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
Flyers vs. Penguins Starting Goalies
- Flyers: Dan Vladar (1-0, 15 SV on 17 SOG)
- Penguins: Stuart Skinner (0-1, 17 SV on 20 SOG)
Flyers vs. Penguins How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Flyers record: 1-0
- Penguins record: 0-1
Flyers vs. Penguins Best NHL Prop Bets
Flyers Best NHL Prop Bet
- Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (+105)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL prop bets column:
Porter Martone came through for us with one of the best goals of the first few playoff games on Saturday night. He skated down the wing, circled back, and sniped one past Stuart Skinner to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead late in the third period.
Martone now has 11 points in his first 10 NHL games in the regular season and playoffs combined. That includes points in each of his last seven contests, with five goals and five assists in that span.
Martone to score a goal is worth a stab at +220 as well, but I’m playing it safe with the point tonight.
Flyers vs. Penguins Prediction and Pick
The Flyers stole Game 1 in Pittsburgh with the perfect road game. They were physical, clogged up the neutral zone, and ultimately had the better of the chances at 5-on-5. Perhaps most importantly, they were able to kill off all three Penguins' power plays in the game.
Philadelphia was +124 in Game 1, and now we’re getting +130 in Game 2 after we saw the Flyers play a better overall game on Saturday night.
This should be a long series, but the Penguins don’t deserve to be -155 favorites after their effort in Game 1.
Pick: Flyers +130
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop