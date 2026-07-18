France vs. England Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup 3rd Place Match

If the two favorites in the semifinals had won, France and England would have been facing each other in the World Cup Final. Instead, neither team brought its best stuff and will now have to settle for a third-place match.

France fell 2-0 to Spain, and England let a 1-0 lead slip through their grasp against Argentina, eventually losing 2-1.

Still, there's plenty to play for, including prize money, world ranking points, and a race for the Golden Boot. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Saturday's consolation match.

France vs. England Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Win

France -205 (67.21% implied probability)

England +164

3-Way Moneyline

France -110

England +280

Draw +280

Total (90 Minutes)

OVER 3.5 (+106)

UNDER 3.5 (-130)

France vs. England How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Miami Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

France record: 6-0-1

England record: 5-1-1

France vs. England History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other on the international stage 32 times before. England has a 17-5-10 record in those matches, but France is 6-2-2 in the last 10. The most recent meeting was a quarter-final match at the 2022 World Cup, which was won by France 2-1.

France

France defeated Senegal, Iraq, and Norway in the Group Stage, and then defeated Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco in the knockout stage before finally falling 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals.

England

England played to a draw with Ghana and defeated both Croatia and Panama in the Group Stage. They went on to beat DR Congo, Mexico, and Norway in the knockout stage, before losing to Argentina 2-1 in the semi-finals.

France vs. England Best Prop Bet

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+175)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Ousmane Dembele to find the back of the net at +175:

Kylian Mbappe is listed at -135 to score a goal, so let's get a bit more aggressive and target someone else on France to find the back of the net. I'm surprised Ousmane Dembele is listed sixth on the odds list to score, considering he's seventh amongst all players in the World Cup in expected goals this tournament at 4.4. He has also taken a blistering 18 shots throughout France's seven games. He's certainly worth a bet at his current price tag.

It should also help France's forwards that England has struggled to defend this entire tournament. The English have an expected goals against per 90 minutes of play of 1.28, one of the highest marks amongst teams that advanced to the knockout stage. That should set up the likes of Mbappe and Dembele to have a handful of scoring opportunities on Saturday.

France vs. England Prediction and Pick

France is the side to back in this one. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

This tournament is going to feel like a missed opportunity for England, but when you look at some of the underlying numbers, you'll see they simply weren't in the same class as the top teams, including France. England has an expected goal differential in this tournament of +0.44, while France sits with a mark of +1.27.

France didn't bring its best stuff against Spain, but it largely handled the rest of the teams it faced. Meanwhile, England struggled almost every step of the way, needing late goals against DR Congo and Norway to advance, as well as playing to a 0-0 draw to Ghana in the Group Stage.

I feel comfortable in betting on France to win in regulation.

Pick: France 3-Way Moneyline (-110) via FanDuel

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