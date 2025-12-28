Is George Kittle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Week 17 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Officially, Kittle is listed as questionable for the game even though he did not practice for the 49ers this week. While that's usually a sign that a player won't suit up, it appears Kittle is going to at least test his ankle pregame to see if he can go.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kittle is "intent" on testing out his ankle to see if he can give it a shot on Sunday.
Despite that, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Kittle is "highly unlikely" to play in this matchup.
The 49ers have a ton of to play for down the stretch of the regular season, as they could win out and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Kittle, who missed time earlier this season with a hamstring issue, has been an impact player whenever he's on the field. In 2025, the star tight end has 52 catches for 599 yards and seven scores in just 10 games.
If he's somehow able to play, Kittle could be worth a look in the prop market on Sunday night.
Best George Kittle Prop Bet vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier today, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the 49ers-Bears matchup, and I'm eyeing Kittle to find the end zone if he's able to suit up:
George Kittle Anytime TD (+100)
Kittle is dealing with an ankle injury that may sideline him on Sunday night, but he’s a must bet in this market if he plays.
This season, Kittle has found the end zone seven times in 10 games, and he’s caught a touchdown pass in four of the six games he’s played with Purdy under center. In fact, five of Kittle’s scores in 2025 have come on a pass from Purdy.
The Bears are beatable through the air, ranking 14th in EPA/Pass while allowing the fifth-most passing scores (28) in the NFL this season.
Kittle may be limited on Sunday, but he’s still an elite red-zone threat for this high-powered offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.