Is George Pickens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 10)

Dallas Cowboys star receiver George Pickens missed Week 9 of the 2026 season with a hamstring injury, but he's off the injury report and expected to play in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pickens was limited in practice in the lead up to Sunday's game against San Francisco, but he's clearly improved enough for Dallas to send him back out there.

George Pickens (hamstring) officially not listed on injury report for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

The former second-round pick has been dealing with this hamstring injury for multiple weeks, and he only played 56.8 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 8 (a season low) as he managed the issue.

Based on his injury designation for Week 10, it appears Pickens should be closer to 100 percent against the 49ers.

This season, Pickens has 39 catches on 62 targets for 533 yards and two scores. He's still be an impact player for Dallas, but his numbers are down from the 2025 season when he finished with 1,429 yards and nine touchdown receptions.

Sunday's game is a huge for Dallas as it looks to make up ground on the New York Giants (who lost on Thursday) in the NFC East.

Here's a look at how bettors should target Pickens in the prop market against San Francisco.

Best George Pickens Prop Bet vs. 49ers in Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

George Pickens UNDER 63.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Pickens is a big-play threat, so taking any UNDER on him always comes with a little risk. However, the 49ers have allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season, making this a tough matchup for the Dallas offense as a whole.

In 2026, Pickens has operated as a clear No. 2 to CeeDee Lamb in this Dallas offense, and he only has 64 or more receiving yards in four of his games. In fact, he had failed to clear this line in back-to-back weeks before missing Week 9 with his hamstring injury.

Overall, Pickens is still playing a lot (78.2 percent of the snaps), but he's averaging less than eight targets per game. That really limits his ceiling in any prop, especially against one of the better pass defenses in the league.

I don't mind fading Pickens in his return to action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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