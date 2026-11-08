Is George Pickens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Colts in NFL Week 9)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens remains on the injury report with a hamstring injury ahead of Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pickens has dealt with hamstring and shoulder issues in the 2026 season, and he's officially questionable for Sunday's matchup.

George Pickens (hamstring) officially listed questionable for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered a positive update on Pickens on Friday, saying that the team is "hopeful" that the star receiver will play against Indy.

Pickens has not missed a game this season.

Schottenheimer: Cowboys "hopeful" George Pickens (hamstring) can play Week 9, via @1053thefan. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

A former second-round pick, Pickens had the best season of his career with Dallas in 2025, but he's taken a back seat to CeeDee Lamb this season. Pickens has 62 targets, 39 receptions and 533 receiving yards this season to go along with two touchdown receptions. He's received 30 fewer targets than Lamb in 2026.

Both Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson are questionable for Dallas, which could leave Dak Prescott with fewer options on Sunday.

Still, there is a prop that I love for this Dallas offense against a two-win Colts team that is clearly focused on the future and not the 2026 season.

Best Cowboys Prop Bet vs. Colts

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

CeeDee Lamb 6+ Receptions (-179)

There’s a chance that Lamb could have a major workload on Sunday with Pickens and Ferguson both questionable, and the former first-round pick has been by far the No. 1 option in the Dallas passing game.

This season, Lamb has 92 targets in eight games, reeling in 60 passes for 709 yards and six scores. He’s averaging 7.5 receptions per game, and the Colts are 21st in the league in EPA/Pass.

Lamb has at least six receptions in five of his eight games, and he’s received double-digit targets in four of his last five matchups. Bettors can also take him to pick up seven or more catches at plus money, but I don’t mind this safer prop since there’s a chance the Cowboys have all of their pass catchers in action on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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