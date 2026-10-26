Skip to main content
SI

Is George Pickens Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFL Week 7)

The latest injury update for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Peter Dewey|
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was limited in practice this week due to a shoulder injury.

However, he's been taken off the injury report and said he will play in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

This seasn, Pickens has 33 catches for 428 yards and a score for Dallas, reaching 73 or more receiving yards in four straight games. After a 1,000-yard season in his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens has played more of a 1B role to CeeDee Lamb in this year's offense.

The Cowboys are certainly relieved that Pickens will be able to play on Monday, as they're coming off a shaky offensive game against Green Bay in Week 6. Dallas is just 2-4 this season and needs every win it can get to stay in the mix for the NFC East title in 2026.

Since Pickens will play on Monday, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Cowboys star receiver in Week 7.

Best George Pickens Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Eagles

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-142)

This season, Pickens has five or more catches in four of his six games, and he's been targeted 52 times by Dak Prescott for 33 catches overall.

Pickens has a major role in this offense, playing 85.1 percent of the offensive snaps, and he's been targeted double-digit times in three of his last four games.

I think the star wideout is trending up heading into this matchup with a Philly secondary that ranks 25th in the league in EPA/Pass this season. The Cowboys have been better throwign the ball than running it, and a healthy Pickens should command eight to 10 looks at least in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Share on XFollow peterdewey2
Home/Betting