Is George Pickens Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFL Week 7)
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was limited in practice this week due to a shoulder injury.
However, he's been taken off the injury report and said he will play in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
This seasn, Pickens has 33 catches for 428 yards and a score for Dallas, reaching 73 or more receiving yards in four straight games. After a 1,000-yard season in his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens has played more of a 1B role to CeeDee Lamb in this year's offense.
The Cowboys are certainly relieved that Pickens will be able to play on Monday, as they're coming off a shaky offensive game against Green Bay in Week 6. Dallas is just 2-4 this season and needs every win it can get to stay in the mix for the NFC East title in 2026.
Since Pickens will play on Monday, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Cowboys star receiver in Week 7.
Best George Pickens Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-142)
This season, Pickens has five or more catches in four of his six games, and he's been targeted 52 times by Dak Prescott for 33 catches overall.
Pickens has a major role in this offense, playing 85.1 percent of the offensive snaps, and he's been targeted double-digit times in three of his last four games.
I think the star wideout is trending up heading into this matchup with a Philly secondary that ranks 25th in the league in EPA/Pass this season. The Cowboys have been better throwign the ball than running it, and a healthy Pickens should command eight to 10 looks at least in Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2