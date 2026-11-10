Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Jazz)

Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a right wrist sprain this season, and it has kept him on the injury report for multiple matchups in a row.

On Tuesday night, the two-time league MVP is listed as probable against the Utah Jazz, a sign that he should be good to go. Antetokounmpo has not missed a game in the 2026-27 season, a positive sign for the Heat since the star forward had dealt with multiple lower-leg injuries in the 2025-26 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) listed probable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 9, 2026

The Heat are set as 9.5-point favorites on the road aganst the struggling Jazz, so oddsmakers clearly expect Antetokounmpo to play his usual role in this matchup. Giannis is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from 3.

He's never been a great 3-point shooter, but Antetokounmpo's wrist injury could have an impact on his outside shooting until it heals. He's been seen with the wrist wrapped after games over the last week.

Still, the star forward is a solid prop target on Tuesday, and I'm eyeing him to have a big game on the glass against a Jazz frontcourt that is decimated by injury early on in the season.

Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Jazz

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Giannis Antetokounmpo 12+ Rebounds (-150)

This season, the Greek Freak is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game to lead the Heat, and he's picked up a ton of rebound chances (20.3 per game) each night.

That gives him a really high floor when it comes to this prop, which is set at 12+ (-150) or OVER 12.5 (-101) in the latest odds. I don't mind moving the line down to 12+, especially since Giannis has at least 12 boards in eight of his 10 games this season.

He's cleared this line in seven consecutive matchups, and the Jazz have really struggled on the glass with Jusuf Nurkic still out of the lineup and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined as well.

Utah ranks 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 23rd in rebound percentage. This should be an easy matchup for Antetokounmpo -- and it's one that Miami must win. So, he should play a pretty heavy dose of minutes with the Heat favored on the road.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .