Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update Betting Impact for Heat vs. Warriors)

Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a sprained right wrist that caused him to show up on the injury report on Wednesday ahead of the team's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Giannis was listed as probable for that game, and he played over 40 minutes in a one-point win in overtime. The Heat star shot just 8-for-20 from the field, and he reportedly had his wrist heavily taped following Wednesday's win.

Giannis' sprained right wrist was heavily taped after the game tonight. He also wore a wrap on top of the tape on his wrist.



He was listed as probable for tonight's game vs. Clippers before being cleared to play. Heat back at it tomorrow vs. Warriors in San Francisco. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 5, 2026

It's possible the Heat could sit Antetokoounmpo on the second night of a back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, especially since yesterday's game went into OT. Miami has yet to release an injury report for Thursday's game, but the Heat are 7.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, which could indicate that oddsmakers are expecting them to be short-handed.

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the field. Miami is off to a slow start at 3-5, but it may not want to risk the long-term health of the star forward by playing him in this back-to-back.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for the Heat with Giannis' status in question for Thursday's game.

Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Warriors on Thursday Night

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bam Adebayo UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (+101)

This season, Heat big man Bam Adebayo is averaging 8.3 rebounds on 12.3 rebound chances per game, failing to reach double-digit boards in all but one game.

The one game he cleared this line? Wednesday night’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers, where he finished with 10 rebounds in over 40 minutes of action.

While Antetokounmpo (wrist) has been banged up as of late and could sit in this game, I’m not buying Bam to have a big game on the glass against Golden State.

The Warriors are No. 7 in the league in rebound percentage and No. 5 in opponent rebounds per game this season, and Adebayo’s potential rebound numbers are pretty shaky. He may get more rebound chances if Antetokounmpo sits, but if the two-time MVP plays, this line is a gift at plus money on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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