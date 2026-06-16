Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds: Heat, Celtics Viewed as Top Trade Destinations for Bucks Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have been in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but he is going to own the NBA offseason with the draft now just a week away.

The Milwaukee Bucks star has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to before the 2025-26 season, and it now appears that he’s likely going to be moved from the team that he won the 2021 NBA Finals with.

Based on the latest odds from DraftKings for Antetokounmpo’s next team, it appears that the two-time league MVP will be staying in the Eastern Conference, as the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics are currently the top two landing spots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Miami Heat: -110

Boston Celtics: +130

Milwaukee Bucks: +800

Brooklyn Nets: +1500

San Antonio Spurs: +1500

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2000

Portland Trail Blazers: +3000

Orlando Magic: +3000

No other team has better than +5000 odds to land Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated ’s Liam McKeone took a deep dive into all of the latest rumors surrounding Giannis, where the Heat and Celtics are the clear favorites to land him.

Giannis to Miami Rumors

Miami attempted to land Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline during the 2025-26 season, but the Bucks ultimately stood pat and didn’t move on from the two-time league MVP.

Now, it appears that Antetokounmpo is open to the idea of landing in Miami, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Monday that he’s “focused” on being a member of the Heat.

Plus, the package for the Heat appears to be out in the open.

“I've talked to some teams and well-placed league insiders who believe that momentum continues to rest with the Miami Heat when comes to getting a deal done,” NBA insider Marc Stein said on Sunday night. “A deal, league sources say, that would feature Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jacquez Jr. as presumed certainties among Heat veterans to be headed to Milwaukee along with the No. 13 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft as well as additional but not-yet-specified draft compensation.”

I do think there is one interesting thing to note: The Miami deal has been on the table for quite some time for the Bucks, yet they still haven’t pulled the trigger. That’s a sign that they believe they can get more – or at least are holding out for more – from someone else (or Miami) before the 2026 NBA Draft.

The draft is a week away, and that gives some teams some time to make a contending offer.

Giannis to Boston Rumors

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said earlier this month that Boston “made an offer in the past week” for Antetokounmpo, which has pushed the C’s into the clear No. 2 spot in this market. Still, there seems to be a lot more smoke around Miami at this point in the offseason.

“Based on that same reporting, it seems like a two-team race between the Heat and the Celtics,” McKeone wrote. “The important note on Boston is that the [Bill] Simmons report is the only one out there that indicates the C’s have actually made an offer. All the other reporting suggests Boston is seen as a contender given how much better a trade package can be offered but lacking concrete info the team is actively trying to trade for Antetokounmpo’s talents. It can feel like splitting hairs, but the particulars of inside reporting matter quite a bit when it comes to trying to parse out what it all means from the outside.”

Recently, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn shared that he doesn’t think Antetokounmpo will end up in Boston, and that the C’s are looking to see if they could get the two-time MVP without giving up star forward Jaylen Brown.

If there is going to be a dark horse in the Giannis derby, it could be Minnesota. The Wolves don’t have a ton of draft capital to play with, but they reported tried to make a deal work around the deadline, and they remain a suitor in the offseason.

“Per league and team sources, the Bucks appear to be seeking clarity from several suitors as to what they would be willing to offer before making a final decision,” The Athletic reported on June 12. “The Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic, the sources say, are among them. The Portland Trail Blazers are known to be interested in trading for Antetokounmpo.”

There is also a possibility for a team like Cleveland to get in on the Giannis sweepstakes if it is willing to part ways with Evan Mobley. The Cavs have indicated that they’re standing pat this offseason, but plans could always change ahead of next week’s draft. Mobley would be arguably the best player available to Milwaukee in a potential Giannis deal in terms of his age and upside.

Right now, the betting market is pretty set on Miami or Boston being the next team for the Bucks star, and the Bucks’ +800 odds to retain Giannis are a sign that a trade is coming at some point this offseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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