Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Link Two Eastern Conference Rivals to Bucks Superstar

This year’s excellent NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs dominated the attention of the basketball world over the last two weeks. But the rest of the league didn’t stand still as the champion was determined. It’s a stacked calendar this time of year, after all; the 2026 NBA draft is right around the corner on June 23 and free agency begins shortly thereafter on June 30. Even as New York continues to celebrate its hard-won championship there’s plenty of business that must be conducted and preparations to be made.

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As the offseason begins in earnest this week, there’s no bigger item on everybody’s mind than Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade status.

After an ugly end to a losing season rife with trade rumors, it seemed inevitable the Bucks superstar would get traded by Milwaukee this summer. The only question was when. If the Bucks are looking to kickstart their rebuild as soon as possible, executing a trade before this year’s draft would be optimal; it’s a loaded class and Antetokounmpo could fetch the team more lottery picks in addition to their own No. 10 selection. He doesn’t have to be traded by draft day, but dragging the saga out is unlikely to pay more dividends than holding a bidding war that offers more immediate returns. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Giannis trade rumors have heated up in a big way the last few days.

With the possibility of a trade going down in the next week, we wanted to set the table for all the readers who were out of the loop on the saga thanks to an epic Finals. The best way to do that? A good old-fashioned rumor roundup. Here’s the latest on Giannis’s trade market and a breakdown of how two East rivals have been connected to the superstar.

Latest Giannis trade rumors link Heat, Celtics to superstar

Most rumors link the Heat strongly to Giannis. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Over the last few days, multiple reports have named two teams in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes: the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Heat have been the more popular and common name thrown around in Giannis trade talks and rumors. Team president Pat Riley is famous for his willingness to do anything to acquire big-name stars, and Miami’s current status as a perennial play-in team indicates an upgrade is necessary to compete in the East. It’s not totally clear what the final roster would look like if the Heat did land Antetokounmpo, but we know for sure Bam Adebayo is staying put after Riley said he’d only trade him for Victor Wembanyama.

“The league-wide noise connecting Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami has been loud for weeks, if not months, now,” The Athletic reported on Friday. “The Heat were aggressive in trying to land Antetokounmpo at the February trade deadline, when league sources say they thought a deal would get done before the Bucks ultimately backed away.”

“I've talked to some teams and well-placed league insiders who believe that momentum continues to rest with the Miami Heat when comes to getting a deal done,” NBA insider Marc Stein said on Sunday night. “A deal, league sources say, that would feature Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jacquez Jr. as presumed certainties among Heat veterans to be headed to Milwaukee along with the No. 13 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft as well as additional but not-yet-specified draft compensation.”

“Talks have intensified over the last 7-10 days,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on Get Up Monday morning. “[Antetokounmpo] has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat.”

That’s a lot of noise pointing towards an Antetokounmpo trade to Miami. As laid out above, it makes perfect sense for the Heat. For Giannis, it makes a little less sense given the roster would need a lot more work to reach contending status even after he arrived. But the allure of living in South Beach and those Florida taxes could prove enough to overcome such concerns.

However! It’s not a done deal. The Celtics have been brought up more and more as the Heat’s biggest rival in Antetokounmpo trade talks.

“I have also spoken to teams and well-placed insiders around the league who believe that it remains possible that Antetokounmpo does not ultimately land on South Beach,” Stein reported on Sunday. “Boston is increasingly projected to be the other landing spot that Giannis prefers to be steered to ... without overtly pushing as hard as he possibly can.”

“Per league and team sources, the Bucks appear to be seeking clarity from several suitors as to what they would be willing to offer before making a final decision,” said Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic, the sources say, are among them. The Portland Trail Blazers are known to be interested in trading for Antetokounmpo.”

Longtime NBA personality, founder of The Ringer and noted Boston fan Bill Simmons went even further in connecting the C’s to Giannis on his post-Finals podcast over the weekend.

“From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week, a couple days before I mentioned it on Thursday,” Simmons said. He went on to express his opinion that Antetokounmpo will be a Celtic within the next week.

If the Celtics really did become a player in the Antetokounmpo trade talks, they could easily beat the Heat’s offer if they include Jaylen Brown. But that would be a remarkably bold move from president Brad Stevens. And even if Brown was on the table the Bucks might prefer to re-route him to a third team for more assets, which further complicates an already-complicated trade process.

Making sense of the Giannis trade rumors

Could Giannis and Jayson Tatum team up next year? | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Despite all that above discussion, Antetokounmpo remains a Buck. These are just reports and rumors, and much of it could wind up smoke and mirrors.

But big trades involving superstars always include a trail of breadcrumbs in the lead-up to the blockbuster transaction (well, aside from the Luka deal). That’s where it feels like we currently stand. From all we can see outside the building, Antetokounmpo and his team have reached the point of no return. He’s going to get moved barring a completely unforeseen change of heart behind the scenes. The Bucks’ best chances of maximizing a return for arguably the greatest player in franchise history is to move him in the next eight days. That’s what all the inside reporting around the situation is telling us, backing up the basic conclusion anybody can draw by examining the situation.

Based on that same reporting, it seems like a two-team race between the Heat and the Celtics. The important note on Boston is that the Simmons report is the only one out there that indicates the C’s have actually made an offer. All the other reporting suggests Boston is seen as a contender given how much better a trade package can be offered but lacking concrete info the team is actively trying to trade for Antetokounmpo’s talents. It can feel like splitting hairs, but the particulars of inside reporting matter quite a bit when it comes to trying to parse out what it all means from the outside.

At this juncture, the Heat appear to be the leaders in the clubhouse to land Antetokounmpo, with the Celtics looming as the top team who can blow it all up if they go all in with a trade offer. But all that can change on a dime.

Much to monitor as the draft nears.

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