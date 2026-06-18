Giants vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 18

The Atlanta Braves are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

The Giants won the opener 7-2 in a suspended game on Wednesday afternoon and followed that up with a 7-5 victory last night.

The Braves have now lost three straight series, winning just one game in that span.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Braves on Thursday, June 18.

Giants vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-180)

Braves -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Giants +119

Braves -144

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Giants vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Giants: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.24 ERA)

Braves: Martin Perez (5-3, 2.90 ERA)

Landen Roupp had a decent start two outings ago, allowing one run on three hits in 5.2 innings against the Cubs. That’s sandwiched between allowing eight runs in four innings and four runs in 4.2 innings, though.

Martin Perez has given the Braves at least five solid innings in most of his starts. He allowed one run on four hits in 5.1 innings last time out against the Mets.

Giants vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, BravesVsn

Giants record: 31-43

Braves record: 46-27

Giants vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Drake Baldwin OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-132)

Drake Baldwin returned from the injured list with a bang, hitting a solo home run on Tuesday night prior to the game being suspended. He then went 1 for 5 with a run scored last night.

Baldwin has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games and an impressive 72% clip on the season. That goes up to a 77% rate at home, including OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last five games at Truist Park.

Giants vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves turn to Martin Perez to put a stop to their three-game losing streak and avoid getting swept by the Giants.

The veteran has allowed 7 ER in 21 IP (3.00 ERA) in his last four outings, with the Braves winning his last three starts. On the other hand, the Giants have lost each of Landen Roupp’s last eight starts, including 4 ER in 4.2 IP last time out against the Cubs.

This might just be the pitching matchup that the Braves need to get them back on track. They’re still a much better team than the Giants.

Pick: Braves -144

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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