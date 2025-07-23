Giants vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
After dropping seven of their last 10 games, the San Francisco Giants are in danger of slipping out of a loaded wild card race in the National League.
On Wednesday afternoon, they’ll take on the Atlanta Braves in a rubber match of their three-game set, and many of the best betting sites have the Giants set as road underdogs.
San Francisco is under .500 on the road this season, and it’ll have Justin Verlander (4.99 ERA) on the mound as he looks for his first win a decision (0-8 so far in 2025) as a Giant. Meanwhile, the Braves will turn to Spencer Strider, who has started to find his groove, lowering his ERA to 3.59 in the 2025 campaign.
Atlanta is well out of the playoff race in the NL, but can it spoil this series for the Giants?
Let’s dive into the latest odds and a prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.
Giants vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-144)
- Braves -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Giants: +148
- Braves: -181
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -106)
Giants vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (0-8, 4.99 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (4-7, 3.59 ERA)
Giants vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Time: 12:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSSO, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 53-49
- Braves record: 44-56
Giants vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Spencer Strider 3+ Walks (+165)
If you’re looking for a plus-money prop on Wednesday, Strider’s walks prop is certainly worth consideration.
The Braves righty has walked 27 batters in 67.2 innings this season, ranking in the 28th percentile amongst all MLB pitchers in walk percentage, per Statcast.
Meanwhile, the Giants have drawn the fifth-most walks in MLB, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them be patient at the dish with Strider this afternoon. In his 12 appearances in 2025, Strider has issued three or more walks six times.
At +165, we’re getting pretty solid value on a prop that has hit in 50 percent of the Braves star’s starts.
Giants vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Braves are the bet to make in this series finale:
The Braves have underperformed all season long, but they have a chance to take their early-week series with the Giants on Wednesday afternoon.
In this matchup, the Braves will start righty Spencer Strider (3.59 ERA), who has allowed three or fewer runs in eight straight starts. The righty has led the Braves to just a 4-8 record in his outings this season, but he has a 2.77 ERA while Atlanta is 4-4 over this eight-start stretch.
I think Strider has a massive advantage over Giants starter Justin Verlander, who has struggled in the month of July. Verlander has allowed 23 hits and 14 runs in just 11.2 innings of work, and he’s led the Giants to a 4-12 record overall in his outings in 2025.
San Francisco has also struggled all season on the road, going four games under .500.
I’m fading Verlander just about every chance I get this season, as his ERA has ballooned to 4.99 ahead of Wednesday’s start.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-181 at DraftKings)
